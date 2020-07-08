UTHS Return to Learn plan includes on-campus, remote learning

At their first in-person school board meeting since March, United Township High School Board members voted to approve a Return to Learn plan that will see students both on campus and learning remotely.
Administrators presented their plan Wednesday at a special meeting. Superintendent Jay Morrow said the blended learning approach would deliver high-quality education while prioritizing staff and student safety.
Administrators said they had been working since March to develop plans that prioritized as much face-to-face instruction while also adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
High school Principal Matthew Wright said the plan provided a consistent schedule for students and families, and the blended approach would allow the district to be prepared to go entirely online if conditions make it a necessity.
He said the district had tried to account for as much stakeholder input as possible, including utilizing data from student, parent and staff surveys, and input from a return-to-learn team that included 27 teachers and administrators.
With the plan greenlit, district officials will work to communicate with stakeholders and work furiously to rebuild student schedules accordingly. The process usually takes three months. Administrators said they knew they would need to be nimble to adapt the plan to changing circumstances and guidance.
In addition to approving the blended plan, board members also approved starting the school year Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 for freshmen. On Aug. 11, all students who opt for in-person learning will begin classes in either a morning or afternoon session. Students will be on campus every day except Wednesday, which will serve as a remote learning day.
Based on survey results, administrators said they expect about 1,400 of the district's 1,680 students to opt for in-person learning. Wright said survey data showed parents of about 385 students said they would not feel comfortable sending kids back to school. Those students will have the option to attend 100% online.
Some of the changes for those returning for the 2020-2021 school year include face coverings and temperature checks for adults and children. No student meals will be consumed on campus. Daily breakfast and lunch will still be provided but on a “grab-and-go” basis. The district will conduct increased school-wide cleaning and disinfection. Grading policies will be reimplemented and attendance will be taken daily. Chromebooks will be issued to all students, and the district is working on solving internet problems for families in need. The district’s finals exemption policy will be suspended because of not wanting to incentivize attendance at this time.
Morrow said busing would continue, with about 24 students, one for each seat, on each bus. Morrow said state guidelines allowed for 50 individuals in one space, but the district did not feel comfortable with that. He said he felt confident the district could manage with the reduced capacity.
Other changes for the 2020-2021 school year include limited student numbers in classrooms at all times, hallway traffic with designated social distancing and between desk cleanings. Students will not be allowed to use lockers, but instead will be allowed to carry backpacks for belongings. A quarantine room will also be established in a space near the nurses office for those students who do not pass the initial temperature screening.
Administrators said the plan presented Wednesday was their best determination now based on official guidance and the result of many planning sessions. They estimate about 700 to 715 students will attend classes on campus from about 8 a.m. until 10:33 a.m. From 10:33 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. the school will go on a cleaning break. This time will also allow for teachers to eat lunch, conference and provide remote instruction.
Students slotted in the afternoon session, again about 700 to 715 students, will attend from 12:30 p.m. to 3:03 p.m.
In all, students will take six classes on campus, and a seventh class will be fully remote. On “A” Days, students will attend their first three classes plus a designated reading time. On “B” days, they will attend the remaining three classes plus the designated reading time.
Administrators said athletics and extracurriculars would continue, and the district would continue to provide transportation, even on Wednesdays when most students are not on campus.
Shannon Miller, director of curriculum and instruction, said the first two weeks of school likely would be focused solely on helping students learn how to navigate through the building and through the new processes. Miller said there would be processes for how to enter the building, how to dismiss from class and how to pass through the hallways.
“Those first two weeks, they're not necessarily going to be full of content,” she said. “We’re going to teach everyone how to do school and what our new school looks like,”
Administrators said the district would continue its subcommittee work and continually monitor and fine-tune the plan.
