UTHS Return to Learn plan includes on-campus, remote learning

In addition to approving the blended plan, board members also approved starting the school year Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 for freshmen. On Aug. 11, all students who opt for in-person learning will begin classes in either a morning or afternoon session. Students will be on campus every day except Wednesday, which will serve as a remote learning day.

Based on survey results, administrators said they expect about 1,400 of the district's 1,680 students to opt for in-person learning. Wright said survey data showed parents of about 385 students said they would not feel comfortable sending kids back to school. Those students will have the option to attend 100% online.

Some of the changes for those returning for the 2020-2021 school year include face coverings and temperature checks for adults and children. No student meals will be consumed on campus. Daily breakfast and lunch will still be provided but on a “grab-and-go” basis. The district will conduct increased school-wide cleaning and disinfection. Grading policies will be reimplemented and attendance will be taken daily. Chromebooks will be issued to all students, and the district is working on solving internet problems for families in need. The district’s finals exemption policy will be suspended because of not wanting to incentivize attendance at this time.