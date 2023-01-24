Veteran North Scott school board member resigns

A 10-year veteran of the North Scott School Board is resigning.

Glen Keppy's resignation was accepted Monday by his fellow board members.

"Due to my health, I cannot be the type of board member I want to be and the district deserves. I am unable to give the proper time and attention to matters," Keppy wrote in his letter of resignation.

Following board approval, the school district has 30 days to appoint a replacement for Keppy. Anyone interested in filling the vacancy must submit a "letter of intent" to board secretary Terina Bruns by email at terina.bruns@north-scott.k12.ia.us or by snail mail by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Board president Mark Pratt said letters should explain why candidates are interested in serving, what they "bring to the table" and why they're a good fit for the North Scott School Board.

Applications will be reviewed on Feb. 9, and the board will decide whether to interview two or four candidates. The seat is up for reelection in November.

Iowa law requires a special election if citizens petition to hold one. It would require 1,015 verified signatures, submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 8. The Scott County Auditor's Office would also conduct a special election in the event the board cannot appoint someone in 30 days.

Photos: North Scott boys basketball defeats Davenport West, 57-50

https://player.captivate.fm/episode/9beee1a6-9b5a-43c2-9d5e-17f50541a655