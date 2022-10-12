Walk 'n roll: Moline elementary students participate in Illinois Walk and Roll to School Day

Students from Jane Addams and Lincoln-Irving Elementary schools in Moline arrived to school by foot or by wheel Wednesday to celebrate "Illinois Walk and Roll to School Day."

Earlier this month, Gov. Pritzker proclaimed Oct. 12 as Illinois Walk and Roll to School Day to promote active lifestyles for children and support eco-friendly transportation practices. The state had 150 registered sites participating.

Theresa Landon, principal at Jane Addams, said the school has about 10 to 15 students who walk to school on a daily basis. But on Walk and Roll to School Day, that number sees a spike.

"We probably have upwards of 50 to 75, depending on the weather that day, so it really does increase our numbers," she said. "I think the kids love it; they're very excited to get that physical activity and have a different way to get to school.

"Sometimes it's more work for parents because they might make additional arrangements to accompany their child, since it's an elementary school, but families have been really supportive of the event."

The celebration also aims to promote safe routes to school. At Lincoln-Irving, for instance, some students who normally ride to school instead met with faculty at nearby sites to walk to school together.

"We do have several who already walk to school, but we're giving that experience to other students and showing a safe walk to school," she said. "It's a really good way to start the school day and build community, especially on a Wednesday, which is our spirit day."

Portillo said students are encouraged to wear Lincoln-Irving gear to school on Wednesdays and are reminded of the behavior acronym "SOAR," which stands for safe, on-task, accountable and respectful.

"This is one way to promote SOAR outside of school; things like looking both ways, being respectful while walking and general safety," Portillo said. "It's just a good connection to the community."

After all students arrived, Lincoln-Irving had a bike raffle giveaway. Physical education teacher Troy Noble took charge of gathering the bikes — all of which were donated.

Only students who walked or "rolled" to school were eligible for the raffle.

"It's only our second year doing the event, but it's already grown," Portillo said. "Last year, we could only offer two bikes and this year we had 11."

Moline 2nd Ward Alderman Alvaro Macias announced the winners of the raffle and spoke briefly about bike safety.

With Gov. Pritzker's proclamation, Illinois formally joined others across the globe in the International Walk to School Day celebration. According to Landon, Jane Addams has participated in the international celebration for roughly the last 10 years — and she's happy to continue.

"I know how important it is to get that physical activity and to try and cut down on carbon emissions," she said. "And it seems like fall is a just great time to do that."

Both schools used the ClassDojo platform to promote participation among students and families; Landon said they posted the event in Jane Addams' school newsletter and Portillo made a Walk and Roll to School Day flyers.

“This is the kind of annual event that not only promotes health and fitness but also the importance of safeguarding our climate and our planet as a whole," Gov. Pritzker said in a press release following the proclamation. "I wish our families, educators, and young people a lovely International Walk to School Day – and here’s to many more to come.”