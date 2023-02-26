The proof is in the results.

And, since it's working, United Way Quad Cities wants to do more of it.

The agency is looking for another 200 volunteers who are willing to meet one-one-one with local elementary students for the weekly literacy program, Read United.

Serving elementary students in Scott and Rock Island counties who are struggling with reading, the community-wide effort addresses nationwide declines in youth reading proficiency. Since United Way-QC started the program a year ago, more than 800 Quad-Citians have volunteered to help kids get back on track.

“In early 2022, we were worried. As a result of the COVID learning disruption, reading proficiency rates had fallen from about two-thirds of third-grade students reading on grade level to 30%,” United Way-QC chief strategy officer Angela Snyder said in a news release. “But, the fact is, more than 875 caring people — over 500 in the first six months of the program — have made time from their busy schedules to meet with a student and help them grow. Words cannot describe how proud that makes me for the Quad-Cities.”

Those interested in becoming a Read United volunteer can sign up for 30-minute weekly reading sessions with a student at www.readunitedqc.org. Those interested may choose from 26 participating schools and select a time that aligns with their schedules. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check and complete a 30-minute virtual training.

New volunteers are strongly encouraged to sign up by March 10 to best meet the needs of schools and students through the end of the school year. To register, visit www.unitedwayqc.org/readunitedqc, click the “volunteer” button, and choose a city to find options for the day, time, and location that works best with your schedule.

For more information, visit www.unitedwayqc.org, or contact United Way Quad Cities’ Community Impact Associate Traci Oberhaus at toberhaus@unitedwayqc.org or 563-344-0331.

After Read United's spring 2022 session, 92% of students in the program improved their reading proficiency levels based on early test scores.

“We’ve made progress as a community, bucking national trends of decreased volunteerism,” Snyder said. “But any student unable to read on grade level is concerning, and we have a way to go to give students and schools the support they need.”

The program focuses on students in third grade and younger. Teachers recommend students for the program, as they're best positioned to determine which students would benefit most from the additional one-on-one support.

Photos: United Way of the Quad Cities hosting Day of Caring