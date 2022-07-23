Watch Now: 42nd annual "College for Kids" program at Black Hawk College a success; kids reflect

Talented and gifted students got a taste of campus life this week at the 42nd annual 'College for Kids' program at Black Hawk College.

"I really enjoyed the program and all the different activities," said Samuel Molapo, an incoming sixth-grade participant from Moline.

Sixth through ninth grade students qualify for the program based on achievement test scores, and are selected by their respective schools to participate. To be eligible, students must score in at last the 90th percentile on either reading, math, social studies or science totals, or on their most recent achievement test scores.

Program coordinator Barb Courville said they had close to 300 participants this year.

This year's program ran from July 18 to 22. Students attend three class sessions each day, with 15-minute breaks between each. This year, classes covered a wide range of topics like babysitting, logic, cooking, engineering, foreign languages and sign language, the Holocaust, microbiology, mythology, theatre arts, fantasy football, lettering and animal vertebrate dissection.

Luke Owen, an incoming sixth-grader from Moline, participated in the "Chef for a Week" cooking class. They made tacos on Friday.

"I think it's been really fun working with people in this class and creating different foods," he said. "My other classes are really fun too. So, I like how we get to create things. It's just been awesome overall."

Karen Carlson, a seventh-grade teacher at Galesburg, has instructed the student-chefs for the last five years. She said she enjoys the program just as much as the students.

"Kids love this class, it's hands on. But this is also my time to have fun and play with the kids, it's like my 'playtime,'" she said. "I look forward to this week every year, and I was really happy to be back in-person."

Molapo participated in the "Extreme Engineering," "Challenging Your Logic" and "Building a Fantasy Football Team" classes. On Friday, he got to build, design and launch rocket ships made from plastic liter-bottles.

"I liked building the different types of rocket ships and then launching them to see how far and high they could go," Malopo said.

Sixth-grader Ta'liyah Shelton was in the theatre arts class, which focused on the middle ages.

"I learned that there are different periods of the medieval era," she said.

When asked her thoughts on the College for Kids program, Shelton said: "I wish it was longer."

When registering for the program, students rank the class options in order of most to least favorite. Placements are then determined on a first come, first serve basis. Courville feels it's important for the students to have options across several disciplines.

"Some students may go ahead and stick with something like science, but some will decide to take an art class just because it's something different," she said. "I think that's what makes this fun, they get to try new things."

Classes are held in multiple buildings, so students get the chance to explore Black Hawk's campus.

Program instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods similar to that of a college classroom, like lecturing, lab work and group discussions.

"Being on a college campus makes them feel like they're 'big kids,' then they're in those classrooms, learning something they may not learn in school," Courville said.

Last year, the program was split into morning and afternoon in-person sessions, offering a virtual option for COVID-19 mitigation.

"Being able to combine it all again into one program has been really fun," Courville said. "We had 22 different school districts, and close to 50 schools."