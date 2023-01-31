Members of the Center for Active Seniors (CASI) in Davenport got to sit back, relax and enjoy three short performances Monday featuring a group of 20 Augustana College students.

Students taking the "Creative Therapies" elective course for their January term dressed in costumes, armed with their scripts and props, to showcase three short plays alongside CASI's senior theater group members, the Second Avenue Players.

Alex Cruz, a senior engineering-physics major, said his biggest takeaway was learning how to communicate with older generations, on top of learning about the struggles and treatments older populations face.

"Everyone’s going to age, and helping those out who are no longer capable of doing certain tasks, forming relationships and being able to learn from the elderly is huge in making strides for the future," he said. "Just being able to make the world a place where everyone can coexist and accept one another regardless of all factors."

Course instructor Dr. Sangeetha Rayapati said Creative Therapies certified a "perspective on human values and existence" requirement for Augie students, and the performances were part of the class' curriculum.

"So that's why we have a focus on older adults and how creative therapies are used with that population," she said, adding that the class is open to all majors.

Speech-pathology majors take up a portion of students in the class, but Rayapati said the rest ranges from pre-med, pre-nursing and public health to music, art, psychology and others.

Though students could use scripts during the performances, Cruz said he aimed to memorize his lines beforehand.

"Simply because I know this means a lot to the folks and their families at CASI," he said. "Being able to put on a good performance and connecting with the senior citizens was awesome, and a lot of what we learned in class corresponded with the senior citizens. Beyond that, they enjoyed talking about their lives, where they’ve traveled and poke fun at certain issues such as forgetfulness."

Much like Cruz, Rayapati said several students found it easy to get their Second Ave. collaborators to open up.

"It really allows for a lot of exchange of perspectives and observation of people's lives," she said. "... And then it complemented what they were learning in class."

The students and accompanying Second Ave. Players rehearsed twice a week leading up to Monday's outing. Rayapati views the artistic collaboration as continued intergenerational engagement.

"My hope has always been that students will look at older adults in our communities with the same care and concern they do for their peers, or their parent's generation," she said. "No one wants to become irrelevant in other people's lives, and our culture can sometimes do that with older people. It's really great for them (students) to experience the value older adults bring to our lives and have a broader understanding of how someone is functioning in that part of the lifecycle."

Two of the plays showcased Monday were written by the Second Ave. Players. Janet Latchaw, the group's director, enjoyed including Augie students in the fun of their theater group at CASI.

"It's a really good opportunity for us to work with a bigger group of people and have bigger plays," she said. "The students are very energetic, while we're not. … It's just wonderful to have all these resources in the Quad-Cities we can work with."

Gwendolyn Flannery, a senior pre-nursing student, said the course helped broaden her knowledge of therapies or services to benefit older adults' mental, physical, emotional and social health.

"I hope to take these ideas and help promote overall wellness for the whole person, rather than just a disease or illness a patient might have," she said. "This class has pushed me to think broadly about an individual's needs and abilities rather than just a symptom or illness, and how creativity in the therapeutic sense can help an individual much more than a medication might in certain situations."

Also an Aging Studies minor, Flannery said Creative Therapies was the first class she's taken to discuss aging populations directly

"Other courses for the minor have mentioned it, whereas this class makes it the focus," she said, mentioning course discussions and readings. "Having the opportunity to have hands on experiences through CASI performances, creative workshops, guest speakers and community-oriented projects opens up the many possibilities for the students to connect with older adults around them and see how to continue to connect and advocate for them going forward."