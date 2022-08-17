Watch Now: Bett Community Expo kicks off the 2022-2023 school year for students, community

The Bettendorf Community School District hosted the "Bett Community Expo" Wednesday, highlighting opportunities and resources available for district families ahead of the school year.

The event took place in Bettendorf High School's south parking lot from 4-7 p.m. The lot was stocked with several community organizations, agencies, district-wide activity clubs and student groups.

The class of 2023 also held a "Maker's Market" in the administration center lot, showcasing a plethora of local small businesses.

Gwyneth Hayes, an incoming junior at the high school, took advantage of the chance to sell some her handcrafted jewelry and handbags.

"I think it's a great thing they put on," Hayes said. "It's a great way to get to know kids in your class, and see what else they can do. I didn't know my friend made scrunchies, so I thought it was really cool to see her stand. Also, kids in my grade getting to come buy bags and earrings from me is pretty cool, too."

Violet Pierce, a soon-to-be kindergartner in the district, wasn't able to verbalize her thoughts on the event — she was too excited to eat the cotton candy being offered at a table nearby.

Her dad, Ryan, said the event was a good experience for those who are may be new to the district.

"It's a really good experience, to get to see all of the different groups and opportunities to get involved in the community," Pierce said.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse said she was excited to see the volume of the turnout.

"This is the first time we've done it in this capacity," Morse said. "I think it just helps set that really good energy to kick off the school year. To remind people that we are — as a school district — very integrated and woven into the community."

Morse then gave a nod to the long line of community organizations with tables at the event.

"We could not do what we do without the partnership of all of our community members that are here tonight," Morse said.

Aside from the stretch of informational tables and shops, the event featured a few different spirit demonstrations for entertainment.

At 4 p.m., the high school cheerleaders performed. Following them at 5 p.m. were the high school "Golduster" dance team, and the high school band wrapped up the night with a performance at 6:45 p.m.

"We were excited all summer to plan this event to kick off the 2022-2023 school year," Morse said. "We couldn't be more excited to see our students next Tuesday and it's fun to see them tonight."