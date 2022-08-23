Watch Now: Bettendorf Middle School launches transition mentoring program for 6th grade students

Bettendorf Middle School launched "Where Everyone Belongs" (WEB) Tuesday morning, a year-long transition program that pairs 8th-grade mentors with 6th-graders to help them acclimate to middle school.

Laina Crocker, a 6th-grader, said she's most excited to meet new people and have "a lot of fun" through the WEB program.

The program will include several activities and mentorship opportunities throughout the year. Beginning with Tuesday's middle school orientation, where all 6th-graders gather to learn about how to succeed in middle school and start building rapport with the WEB leaders. Activities throughout the year consist of academic and social follow-ups, leader-initiated contacts and other events.

Current 8th-graders could apply to be WEB leaders last spring. Once applicants were accepted, staff led them in a run-through of what 6th-graders would be doing in the program. They also completed 10 leader training hours this summer.

Jaden Davis said his 6th-grade experience prompted him to become a WEB leader this year.

"A lot of older kids and teachers would help me out and make me feel more comfortable, so I thought I'd return the favor for all the incoming 6th-graders," he said.

Instructional coach Rachael Dierckz will serve as the program's coordinator for the school. She believes WEB mutually benefits both 6th and 8th graders.

"This has been a great opportunity for 8th-graders to take on leadership roles, as well as welcoming in the 6th-graders positively," Dierckz said.

Bettendorf High School has run a similar mentorship program, the Social-Emotional Learning Leaders (SELL) Crew Project, since the district received a "SEL In Acton Award" grant in 2020. Bettendorf were one of eight awardees out of 40 nationwide.

The $25,000 grant funds both the SELL Crew Project and, now, the WEB program. Principal Alan Hartley said WEB was initiated as an extension of what saw at the high school level.

"We had the opportunity to go to a [program] training this past spring," he said. "Our goal was to try and implement it over the course of this year, but once our team got back from training they said, 'We can't wait, you have to do this right now.' So we had several staff members who were trained and really did the heavy lifting to make the day happen."

After this pilot year, Diercks said the goal is for the program to remain at the middle school.

"We want to make sure our 6th-graders feel welcomed and for it to be a positive, uplifting environment when they first come in the doors," she said. "It just creates a big school community."

Hartley seconds these sentiments, adding that the program may positively impact students during a pivotal - and sometimes nerve-wracking - point in their lives.

"If you think back to middle school, what do you remember? It probably isn't a test or homework assignment, it's probably a moment, memory or relationship. Hopefully today we're creating those for someone," he said. "Middle school is never an easy time ... we have 300 students that are starting at a brand-new school, and that can be intimidating. We wanted to create an opportunity for them to alleviate that fear, create relationships with classmates, and with WEB leaders that will be mentors for them."

Crocker said she'd like to be a WEB leader in 8th-grade.

"I'm a very social person, and I'm great at talking to people and helping them out," she said. "I'm adaptable to the kids around and my surroundings, so I'd really like to be doing that."