Watch Now: High-fives and hype: The annual Million Father March at Rock Island Academy

Fathers and other men from the Rock Island-Milan School District and surrounding communities congregated outside of Rock Island Academy on Friday for the annual Million Father March, offering high-fives and hype to students as they entered the school building.

This event aims to promote the influence of men in students' lives and male participation within the educational environment.

Marshall Glover, a former student and employee from the district, said he came back for the event every year.

"I love it. I still work with kids, so every time I have the opportunity to do so I'm going to do it. Events like these are very important because we don't know what these kiddos deal with while at home. So if I can take 30-minutes to an hour out of my day to simply put my hands out, say 'good morning' or put a smile on their faces, it's absolutely worth it," he said. "This is going to be something they'll remember and will encourage them to have a great day."

Glover serves in the Army, stationed in Fort Worth, Texas. To him, having fun with the Rock Island Academy students makes the trip worth taking.

"My initial goal is always to see how many high-fives I can give," he said, while administering a high-five. "My second goal is to see how lit I can get them for their assembly, and then I figure out what I'm buying for lunch that day, because I'm going to buy someone's lunch today."

Members of the Rock Island Police Department, Quad-City Steamwheelers, local officials, members of 100 Black Men: Quad-Cities and athletes from the Rock Island High School football and baseball teams all participated.

"It's such a positive celebration for our students. Obviously, it gets them excited, but it gets them excited for education," Principal Thomas Ryan said. "This is something we'll carry on forever if we can; we have a lot of support when we do it."

Ryan said seeing former or current district students return for the event was telling of its impact.

"Those individuals coming back to the elementary is pretty awesome," he said before giving a shout-out to Rock Island Academy teacher Amber Grant, who organizes the events.

"It's a lot of work, and she's got a great system down for how to contact people and organize the event," Ryan said. "She'll let us help, but she really does lead the charge on her own, and it's a huge undertaking."