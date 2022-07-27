Watch now: Local law enforcement gather at North Scott to train for active shooters

Police from around the area are training this week for active-shooter situations, just after a gunman killed three members of a family at Maquoketa Caves State Park, another opened fire on a Chicago-area Fourth of July parade and another killed 19 children and two teachers at a school in Texas.

Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) at North Scott High School.

Jack Schwertman, a school resource officer for the Eldridge Police Department, was one of the training instructors.

“Statistics show us that the majority of active-shooter events happen in school settings. That’s why we’re conducting our training here in the school,” he said.

Schwertman and three other instructors from the Iowa State Patrol trained a class of 20 law enforcement personnel, ranging from newbies to veterans.

“We have agencies from all sides of Iowa, and some from Illinois,” Schwertman said. “We had a bunch of different experience levels. We had one guy who hasn’t even gone through the academy yet up to a guy who has got 32 years on the job.

The training is happening in the same district where in 2018 an armed student tried to kill a teacher. The gun did not fire.

The boy was later convicted of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury.

ALERRT, the training program used this week, is the standard training required for all Iowa police and emergency responders. The Federal Bureau of Investigation designated ALERRT as the national standard in 2013.

"We’re trying to get everybody on the same level with the basic training to respond,” Schwertman said. “So we’ve got different agencies, but everybody will have the same level of training.”

The 16-hour training period involved classroom instruction and discussion, followed by practical hands-on exercises with simulation ammunition. The training covered the history of active-shooter events and how to best prepare for them from a law enforcement lens.

“A lot of the classroom portion goes over maneuvering down hallways or room entries. We go over a medical portion with tourniquet drills and how to treat a sunken chest wound — different things like that,” Schwertman said. “The second day, we basically practice everything we taught into a live-fire simulation.”