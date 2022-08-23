Watch Now: Moline High School cuts ribbon on newly renovated ASPIRE wing

ASPIRE, or "Alternative Student Programs for Individualized and Remote Education," will replace and re-brand the district's previous alternative high school setting, the Moline High School — Coolidge Campus.

The ceremony began with a speech from program coordinator and principal Andrew Bullock. He was happy to welcome students and the community to the program's new home.

"It's been really a two-year process, one of planning and one of anticipation," he said. "Trying to envision how it would end up, then seeing the finished product is very exciting and satisfying."

The new "school within a school" model will give students in the alternative education program better access to advising and counseling services, course offerings and extracurricular opportunities.

"It's not that those were unavailable before at Coolidge," Bullock said. "But, even a mile apart, it was difficult to attain for those students' schedules. With those things being right next door now, kids are going to have a much better opportunity."

Students typically enter the ASPIRE program through a counselor referral, parental request or referral from a school-based problem-solving team.

The renovations of Moline's A-wing resulted in over 19,000 square feet of space for the program. The new wing includes six classrooms, a cafeteria/multipurpose area, staff office space and locker rooms, to be shared with high school sports.

"The vision for it came with our board understanding the need for equity for our student population, from offerings to facilities — everything across the board" Bullock said. "They felt our students needed a more equitable space for their education and have that high school experience that they're entitled to."

Bullock said the district knew it was important to get stakeholders involved in the planning process. With that, came ASPIRE student design leaders.

"A lot of times, we tend to leave out the most important people — the kids that will be utilizing those spaces," he said. "We got a couple students involved with the process, willing to show up for late meetings and really have a voice to share their opinions on the design."

The students in question were senior Jaevion Matthews and Emma VanSeveren, who graduated mid-year in 2021.

"Those two did a phenomenal job and saw it as an opportunity for them to be involved in a very important thing that will last for many years," Bullock said.

As a nod to their hard work and design efforts, Matthews and VanSeveren got to cut the ribbon at the ceremony.

Chris Moore, principal at the high school, said it felt rewarding to have a facility that's worthy of the program's students and staff.

"We're excited that the design — which had input from community members and students — fits the program," he said. "That kind of seamlessness is going to be very advantageous for our students and staff."

Moore looks forward to continuing the partnership between the high school and ASPIRE program.

"The space is fantastic. I'm so grateful for the board and everyone who came together in the community to make this project happen," he said. "I think the message to our students is going to be very clear, that we care about them, and I think the space shows it."

Miguel Lara, a paraprofessional for the ASPIRE program, thinks the renovation signals "new beginnings."

"I think what they've accomplished is outstanding. I think the kids should be very proud — the staff is definitely proud," he said. "And I'm proud to represent the school and help or assist."

He added that students have expressed that they like the new space.

"They already like it, because they say it's different," he said. "There are great things coming ahead — (the students) could tell. And the kids that come here are very bright."