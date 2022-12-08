Students at Moline High School got to spend their seventh period stuffing their faces with doughnuts to raise funds for the district's 2022 Share Joys program — raising $7,000 for the annual holiday campaign.

Share Joys raises money each holiday season for in-need children throughout Moline-Coal Valley schools, allowing families to shop for clothing at JC Penney in Moline during the Share Joys-themed shopping days.

"This is a Moline tradition that goes back decades, so the fact that we're able to carry it forward is really amazing. It's wonderful that we get to give back to the community," Sylvia Salinas, co-director of student activities, said. "The kids were having an absolute blast. Some of their costumes are incredible; they get very creative."

The annual holiday campaign kicked off with another treat-eating contest, the second annual Share Joys Cookie Cram. District principals dressed in themed costumes and competed to see who could eat the most Olde Town Bakery cookies during halftime of the basketball game between Moline and Galesburg on Dec. 2. Principal Christopher Moore reigned victorious for Moline High School.

But on Thursday, it was his students' turn to eat-and-compete.

For the competition, students formed teams of five — tasking only one with the doughnut-eating. Teams had to raise and contribute a minimum of $500 to participate.

Fourteen teams competed in four rounds, each dressing in costumes aligning with their chosen themes. The "eaters" attempted to eat a dozen donuts from Donut Delite in four minutes. Cheating was (loosely) prohibited, and judges penalized any team caught cheating by adding another doughnut to their box. The fastest team in each round moved on to the final competition.

Co-student activities directors Lanae Harding and Salinas led the participants through the competition.

Harding shared that they held some new events this year for Share Joys, where elementary students played winter-themed games and had crafts. The high school's Latinos Unidos club also hosted a dance, featuring a live band, with all proceeds going toward Share Joys.

"I do see in our student population each year that more and more students are on free or reduced lunch," Harding said. "Those are students typically chosen to go shopping with the money we raise through this campaign, so it affects more kids every single year."

The Share Joys program has raised over $1.2 million for district children since 1949; last year's campaign served over 328 children from all 15 schools.

Round 1

The Oscar and the Grouches team dressed in "Sesame Street" costumes, with their eater situated in a life-size garbage can costume. Reindeer-dressed students flew in next, representing team Santa's Workshop. Naturally, their eater was dressed like Santa. Then came Despicable Us, a group of Gru or minion-dressed students with their eater as the purple evil minion. Team Willy Wonka and the Donut Factory closed the round's introduction, its eater dressed as Wonka while the others, fittingly, were Oompa Loompas.

Gru and the minions must have been scheming, as Despicable Us came out on top.

Round 2

Team Presidential Powers made their grand entrance first, with members dressed as different presidents or secret service members. Santa and his Thugs followed; their eater, Santa, was surrounded by an entourage of students in white muscle tanks and Santa hats. The PK's, or Pastry Killers, featured girls soccer team members in their uniforms, with their eater in an inflatable soccer ball costume. The Scooby-Doo team closed this round, dressed as the Mystery Gang. It may come as no surprise that Scooby was the eater.

The Presidential Powers continued their campaign, advancing to the final round.

Round 3

The Disney Donuts opened Round 3, all dressed like princesses. A team of grandma-dressed students called the Elderly Eaters followed. Team Nightmare Before Christmas featured students dressed as different characters from the movie, their eater portraying Lock. The final team for this round was named Christmas at the Beach, their eater dressed in a cut-off tank with sunglasses.

Despite their "old" age, the Elderly Eaters won this round.

Round 4

Members of the Moline Fire Department split into two teams for this round, accompanied by their Sparky dalmatian mascot.

Final Round

Speed was the goal in final stretch. The advancing teams' eaters only had to finish a single doughnut, and the fastest to consume theirs would be crowned winner of the contest.

Junior Zachary Houtekier, Mr. President himself, reigned victorious.

"I didn't think I was going to win. I was just doing it for the fun," he said. "Me and my team talked about strategies, but I wasn't really focusing on that. I was just trying to have a good time."

Aside from eating the donuts as quickly as he could, Houtekier and his team got sneakily creative.

"I have some pretty good sized pockets on my suit," he said. "One of my teammates was dressed as Abraham Lincoln, and the back of her hat had a hole cut in it."

Despite a successful run, Houtekier enjoyed participating regardless.

"I was glad to be here, having it go to such a good cause," he said.

The 2022 Share Joys campaign will wrap up this week, though contributions are still being accepted. Online donations can be made through the secure link: https://moline.revtrak.net/share-joys/. Checks may be made payable to Moline High School Share Joys and sent to the high school at 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline IL 61265-4421.