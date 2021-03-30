Watch now: Moline mayoral candidate Rayapati blasts pro-Acri campaign flier; Acri doubles down

Moline mayoral candidate Sangeetha Rayapati is condemning a campaign flier mailed this week that accuses her of covering up an incident at Moline High School.

A teacher was placed on administrative leave in November pending investigations into allegations students viewed a video of the teacher having sex on social media. The Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times broke the story Monday.

The president of the school board and a challenger to incumbent Stephanie Acri in the April 6 election, Rayapati has not commented publicly on the case, citing confidentiality policies. After a monthslong police investigation, prosecutors this month decided not to press charges.

"(Acri) knows that laws and procedures prevent all governing bodies and elected officials from discussing personnel matters," Rayapati said at a press conference. "Yet she has chosen to smear our beloved district for personal gain."

Acri declined to say Tuesday if she had prior knowledge of the mailers. She denied responsibility for the fliers but echoed their criticism.