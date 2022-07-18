WATCH NOW: North Scott Community School District to hold bond referendum for district construction, updates

The North Scott Community School Board voted to hold a bond referendum on Sept. 13, 2022, for the issuance of $25 million in funds to construct, repair, equip and furnish buildings throughout the district.

The petition that proposed the referendum circulated in 2021. After it was reviewed and found to have over the required 25% of district voter signatures, the board unanimously voted to resolve the petition.

"We're excited to move forward with the election," Superintendent Joe Stutting said. "We've got a great vision for projects to increase opportunities for our kids, so I'm excited to share this with the public."

Stutting announced that the board would hold meetings on Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 to present the referendum's proposed projects and its tax impact to the community.

"We want to keep everybody on the same page," Stutting said.

The projects will cost around $45 million in total. The $25 million referendum stems from the district’s general obligation bond, a form of long-term borrowing where the holder pledges to repay the debt over a specified term. The other $20 million will come from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund.

The series of projects will follow two main phases:

Phase 1 will entail an addition to Alan Shepard Elementary School, building an Regional Innovation Center in partnership with Scott Community College and renovations to the softball field and sports complex.

Phase 2 will entail renovations to Neil Armstrong Elementary, building a welding/meal lab at the high school, renovating the junior high's music wing and renovating Lancer Stadium.

"We're looking at doing these seven major projects over the next three years — '23 and '24 breaking ground," Stutting said.

He said it could take around 10 years to fully complete all $45 million worth or tentative projects, but he thinks the bond referendum is good to kick-start the momentum

"When we're thinking about those two cycles we're looking at that as a total package," he said. "We're looking at voters for all of it; even though it's just for the $25 million, and those projects are listed, it's a vote of confidence for us moving forward."

The district must file a Proposition for the Ballot with the Scott County Commissioner of Elections at least 46 days before Sept. 13 and must make a public Notice of Election at least 20 days before in a newspaper that meets the requirements of Section 49.53(2) of the Iowa Code.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins will conduct the election. Stutting said he would meet with her to talk logistics on Wednesday.