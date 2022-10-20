Watch Now: Pleasant Valley Junior High unveils new American Ninja Warrior-inspired obstacle course

Pleasant Valley junior high schoolers are getting some ninja training.

Students, staff and administration this week unveiled a new obstacle-course park at Pleasant Valley Junior High, which has been in the works for several years.

"I think this park is really nice, because it provides us with a fun way to exercise, and we always feel like we can come here whenever we want," eighth-grader Elise Hiatt said at the course's ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The course, inspired by the popular reality show, "American Ninja Warrior," contains 15 pieces of equipment. It aims to challenge users' strength, agility, endurance and overall fitness while promoting an active lifestyle.

"It's a challenge that teaches our kids and community about what it takes to be a healthy being," Superintendent Brian Strusz said. "I think about what our wellness teachers have done at the junior high when it comes to P.E. (physical education) — it's not a typical P.E. class.

"They want to teach our kids about being healthy and in-tune with your body, and I think this course truly does that."

Jason Vice, a junior high wellness teacher, said the project began in 2019 after brainstorming how to get kids more active, both in and outside of school.

"We came up with a fundraiser, and kids and the community jumped onboard — then COVID hit, and it all kind of stopped," he said. "It took a bit to go back in. We had the money and support, but it took some time. The kids came out and they did a great job. They love it and have fun with it."

Vice gave a shout-out to the P.E. staff and architect Patti Hoffman for their help in bringing their ideas to life.

"We seized the moment," he said. "It really was a great opportunity for kids and the community to be physically active. It's been a blast."

Like Vice, junior high principal Mike Peakin commended P.E. staff during the ceremony. He also took time to thank senior Daniel Zietlow, who built the Gaga ball pit addition to the course as part of his Eagle Scout project.

"I want to add that our P.E. staff has done a really great job of modeling what a healthy student should be in terms of your physical and mental well-being," Peakin said. "It's events like this, where our community comes together for our kids; it just makes Pleasant Valley such an awesome place to live and raise our families. So thank you to everyone involved for making this possible."

Freshman Alayna Arndt volunteered to help set up and mulch the course and enjoyed seeing it finally put to use.

"Gym has kind of always been something that's 'forced fun', but this is actually fun," she said. "Its cool to see kids actually getting up and wanting to do these things and be active."

Students self-fundraised to help pay for the course, alongside contributions from community donors. Additionally, the Wellmark Foundation gifted a $15,000 grant.

"There are a number of people who have helped us make this possible," Strusz said. "Wellmark's mission is to help students in Iowa become well-being people, and they saw us as an example of that. But more importantly, two groups that really helped with this was our class of 2024 and 2025 and our wellness teachers, to have the idea to make this all possible."

Sara and Hovey Tinsman sent their three children through the district. They decided to donate to the project to extend this new opportunity for current district students.

"Our kids all would have benefited more from having opportunities, especially in junior high, to exert some energy outside the school building," Hovey Tinsman said.

As a mother of children with sensory issues, Sara Tinsley said she thought of it as a great way to give back to the Pleasant Valley community.

"I really believe that if kids have a place where they can get out some of their extra energy, they can focus better in school," she said. "That, and we wish our kids had that opportunity."

The course is open to the public when school isn't in session. Hawkeye Paving Corporation, Liqui-Grow and architect Patti Hoffman were all involved in constructing the course.