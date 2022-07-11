WATCH NOW: Quad-City summer campers kick off National Summer Learning Week at Iowa and Illinois’ largest summer learning celebration event

“My favorite activity? I got to learn new things.”

This was shared by 10-year-old Dayviontae Lee, one of over 800 children who attended the “Stepping Up for Summer Learning” event on Monday, July 11.

Kicking off National Summer Learning Week, the event took place at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline and was the largest summer learning celebration in Iowa and Illinois.

Spring Forward, a local after-school program, partnered with the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) to host the event, which John Deere sponsored.

Dan McNeil, executive director of Spring Forward, said events like these are a reminder that people need to celebrate summer learning.

“We have so many children that are committing to be active and engaged with learning over the summer,” he said. “We’re just really proud of these kids, and we’re celebrating them.”

McNeil said summer learning programs help avoid the “summer slide,” which is the tendency for students to lose progress on achievement gains made from the previous school year. He said summer learning became even more important post-pandemic.

“A lot of our camps have academic components and enrichment activities,” McNeil said. “That’s what really keeps their minds active and supports them as they move into the next school year.”

Lee, a student at the Rock Island Academy, said he’d recommend the Spring Forward program and event to his friends.

“Summer learning helps your education,” he said.

Other summer camp participants included the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Salvation Army, Skip-A-Long and Two Rivers YMCA.

Campers arrived to the arena at 10 a.m. After an introductory program, kids were free to participate in activities provided by over 30 partner organizations.

“The whole community wants to get behind an effort like this,” McNeil said. “It’s fun for us to coordinate because all of our partners enjoy this day as much as the kids do.”

The activities ranged from sedentary and informational to active and creative.

The Quad City Steamwheelers set up a faux tackling drill for campers in their home turf’s end-zone, while Quad-City Rugby players led campers through an agility course. On the tamer end, ‘Challenge to Change Inc.’ hosted a yoga and mindfulness activity.

The River Music Experience tabled with instruments for campers to try, providing the event’s background music. Several hosted arts-and-crafts activities, a popular being Mercado on Fifth’s coloring table, where kids could also learn new words in Spanish and take home an elote recipe.

The “Winter Soldiers” FIRST Tech Challenge Team hosted an interactive display of their robot, Ultron, which won the Inspire Award at the 20221-2022 FTC Iowa Championship.

Many organizations held educational tables where students could learn new, interesting facts. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ table seemed to catch campers’ eyes–it featured fur pelts and other Iowa-mamma artifacts for campers to touch and look at.

McNeil was excited to see this year’s turnout.

“This event has started to build momentum. We held it for three years and had two years off for COVID,” he said. “So, we’re always happy that so many Quad-City partners are committed to this, want to bring kids here every year and know how much fun it is.”

Spring Forward partners with the Rock Island-Milan School District for their summer enrichment camp, which is open to students entering first through sixth grade during June and July.

Dr. Kathy Ruggeberg, assistant superintendent for teaching & learning at the Rock Island-Milan School District, said the partnership has been an incredible benefit for students.

“Our partnership is beyond everything we could imagine; one that we won’t be giving up,” she said. “We have between 500 to 600 students in the summer program in all nine of our elementary schools across our district.”

Ruggeberg said it’s been “outstanding” to see so many students engaged in summer learning, both in her district and the community.

“School isn’t the only time for learning,” Ruggeberg said. “Kids love to swim and be outside in summer. We want to promote that, but we also know the importance of continuing brain activity on the academic side.”

When asked if anything he learned at the event stood out in particular, Lee said:

“To be myself. Someone told me today to ‘be yourself.’”