U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) visited North Scott on Thursday to discuss federal school safety funding and career technical education (CTE).

Gathering at the high school, Ernst initially met with district leaders and members of the Eldridge Police Department before touring several classrooms.

Eldridge police chief Joe Sisler said he hoped to communicate the need for increased school safety funding to Ernst, noting how North Scott has only one school resource officer (SRO) serving all seven schools, something he feels isn't enough for school safety.

"So you're talking roughly 3,200 students and 500 faculty members, that's a lot for one SRO," he said. "We need more funding to hire more SROs so that we can provide that better protection for our kids."

Ernst called school safety a "top priority" for K-12 education in Iowa.

"Parents want to know that they have a safe campus for their kids to go to," she said. "If they're in a safe space, they can learn. So that is a priority right now; we've seen that at the federal and local level."

Referring to a near-shooting incident at the junior high in 2018, Sisler is reminded that attempted shootings can happen anywhere, at any time, adding that he opposes legislation that would allow citizens to be armed in schools.

"Sen. Ernst and I talked about that. When it comes to being armed, we're trained to get into the situation and stop it correctly," he said. "If you have people with weapons and they're not trained for that, I'm more fearful that innocent lives will be taken."

According to Sisler, Ernst indicated that there are federal resources she wants to look into and will get back to him.

From a small southwestern Iowa town herself, Ernst said she's seen how small police departments across the state and U.S. are in need of assistance when aiming to fund both local law enforcement activities and engage with schools.

To Ernst, funding smaller agencies is "always a priority" when looking at federal law enforcement supports and grant opportunities through the Department of Justice.

"We need to make sure we are funding these grant opportunities, and that we're not so narrowly crafting the funding opportunities from the federal level and cutting certain departments out of grants," she said. "We need to make sure that there are funds available, and that they (law enforcement) can use those funds as they see fit at the local level."

North Scott will continue with its current safety protocol for now, though Sisler said the district's SRO is researching new safety measures moving forward.

During her tour, Ernst stopped at a sophomore wood-shop class (building trades I) and talked with students and faculty about the school's student-built homes program. She also made stops at agricultural science, introduction to agriculture and nurse aide classrooms and the welding lab.

"All of these kids were really enthusiastic. They were learning hard skills, good traits that they can take into the workforce," Ernst said. "All across Iowa, I hear employers that are looking for these very specific skills and wow, they've got it right here."

Superintendent Joe Stutting also gave a rundown of the upcoming Regional Innovation Center, which will greatly expand CTE opportunities for all area students in a partnership with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

"I'm really encouraged to say that we still have the wherewithal in Iowa to work and develop these types of programs," Ernst said. "And get our students out there into a great start to adulthood, making sure that they are productive — not just students — but then productive citizens when they graduate."

Stutting said the district has discussed federal funding possibilities for the project.

"This is an expensive facility; we still fundraise several million dollars to really put it into a budget that doesn't limit us in the near future," he said. "Any chance we get an elected official, state or federal level, to come in and show what we're doing in school today and the importance of why K-12 education is an expensive part of our budget, because we're building the future,"

"All of us need skilled labor. Unless you're skilled in everything, you're hiring somebody to work on your car, house or to do multiple things, and we're a big part of that, but it isn't cheap to do those things. We need regional centers, we need to expand our programs, and so we need the support of the federal and state government."

Ernst said she's hopeful to continue funding educational opportunities like CTE and STEM at the federal level.