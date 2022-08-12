Watch now: Students volunteer to clear invasive plants from the North High School Rain Garden

Eleven local high school students volunteered to remove invasive plant species from North High School's Rain Garden this week.

Students gathered at the garden on Thursday and Friday morning from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. Armed with gloves, loppers, rakes and shovels, the students and volunteer faculty members focused their efforts on ridding the space of species like maple and willow trees, thistle and grapevine.

This summer, incoming North Senior Landen Freeman worked as a sustainability service member for Green Iowa AmeriCorps--a statewide community service program aiming to support and boost environmental stewardship and sustainability.

In his position, Freeman served the Davenport Community School District. He led the charge to organize the rain garden cleanup.

"We had to have a few meetings with the custodians and the city of Davenport just to see what it would take and what we'd need to do to tackle the rain garden," Freeman said. "I emailed both the science department and head of National Honors Society at North and said, 'Hey, I want to do this and I need a bunch of volunteers.' They posted it to their Google Classrooms and that's where students saw."

Freeman added that he invited friends to the cleanup as well. Though a majority of the volunteers were from North, one student participating goes to Central High School.

"The turnout was awesome. When we first started, it was crazy with the invasive plants. I mean, all of this was just trees," he said before gesturing to the head of the garden, now clear of invasive plants.

Vivian Bonde has worked with Freeman on other environmental projects. Though summer vacation is almost over for Bonde, who will be a senior at North this year, she said it took no convincing to volunteer her time.

"Pitching in as a student and putting your time and effort into something that's important feels really great," she said. "My biggest takeaway was how bad the invasive plants have gotten. You look at things like the garden and think 'Oh, it's beautiful,' but there's just so many small things that we haven't been doing to properly take care of them."

Freeman said he hopes to establish a more consistent cleanup schedule.

"This was kind of like three years of bare minimum maintenance," he said. "Doing this sort of thing in August is not optimal. The best time would be at the end and beginning of season, which would be spring and mid-to-late fall. So we're really trying to push for a management plan from the district, city or both cooperating together. If we can get consistent management going, there won't be a need for any huge cleanups like this again."

A total of five adults volunteers attended the cleanup across both days, accompanied by several of the high school's custodians.

North teacher Laura McCreery helped lead the students both days. As chair of the science department, she said seeing her students collaborate for the environment "warms her heart."

"This is exactly why I teach," she said. "If we can instill these things in the next generation and make them good stewards of the land--it's just beyond words, them giving their time. They were positive, I heard no complaining. It was just amazing."

The rain garden collects runoff water from the high school's parking lot before it is filtered into the City of Davenport's waterways. According to McCreery, the rain garden was constructed in 2003 to mitigate flooding on 53rd Street.

"The City of Davenport wither needed to redo storm drains or partner with us to install these rain gardens," she said. "There hasn't been a flooding since, so it's a vital part of our infrastructure here and our environment."

McCreery thanks community partners for their efforts in sustainability and collaboration with her department.

Aside from the partnership between the city and high school, representatives from the Scott County Watershed, Nahant Marsh Education Center and XStream Cleanup Initiative all collaborate to maintain the rain garden.