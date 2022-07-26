Watch now: The next generation of Quad-City doctors get hands-on experience at UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island

Eleven local high school students explored health care careers and gained hands-on experience at the second annual Health Care Exploration Camp.

Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences in Rock Island hosted the camp from July 25 to 29. Davenport North, Wilton, Rock Island, Orion, Alleman, Moline and Sherrard High Schools all had students participating.

Kids shadowed nurses, medical laboratory technicians and radiology technologists from UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island hospital. The college also collaborated with local emergency services to give students a glimpse at the life of an emergency medical worker.

“Last year, students told us seeing team members in action was the best part. We’ve expanded this year, so they’ll have two full days to see what happens behind the scenes to keep our community members healthy," said Bobbi Biringer, director of student services.

Camp activities include using manikins to simulate real-life health care scenarios, learning life-saving first-aid skills and practices and meeting one-on-one with experts in the field.

"Trinity is very good to their students. They really want us to focus and learn -- just the past few days that I've been here I've learned a lot," said Lah Paw, a junior at Rock Island. "They really care about you. If you need help or assistance, they will be here for you and provide."

Paw's favorite experience at the camp was learning about how to take vitals, blood pressure and monitor lungs with the stethoscope.

Another Rock Island junior, Ntiruvakure Dinye, said she particularly enjoyed the baby simulation, which taught students how to care for a newborn post-birth using a baby manikin. Though Dinye was familiar with many aspects of the health care field before, she still learned a few new things.

"A lot of it was recap for me, but I really enjoyed learning and seeing the radiography portion of it," she said. "It's always been a part of the health care system that I thought was interesting and enjoyed."

She said the camp helped her gain insight into what to expect as she enters the field.

"Especially being one of a few people of color here, I really enjoy putting a step forward towards change and helping other people that look like me to feel like 'You can do that too,'" Dinye said.

On Tuesday, the Rock Island Fire Department and EMS set up a 'Stop the Bleed' Station, a hands-only CPR station and a decontamination shower. Students also got to see the Medforce helicopter land at the hospital's helipad.

Dr. Tracy L. Poelvoorde, chancellor of the college, said the camp is all about hands-on experience.

"A typical day isn't a typical day because they're all different," Poelvoorde said. "Today, they're learning what a first-responder does in the community. ... Thursday, they'll be over in the hospital units working elbow-to-elbow with nurses, people in our lab and in our radiology department, so it's a variety."

In the wake of growing workforce shortages in health care fields, Poelvoorde said the camp highlights vast number of medical profession opportunities.

"The neat part about this is that students are really getting to see people who are passionate about their careers and they're going to also get to see all of the opportunities that they may have," she said. "There are tremendous opportunities for entry into practice, but also career growth in a lot of different fields."