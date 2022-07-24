Watch now: The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 celebrates upcoming year at "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event

The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 hosted the annual "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event on Sunday, featuring the annual "Bikers 4 Backpacks" motorcycle group.

The event was held at the Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island from 2-4 p.m.

Families were able to register students for the 2022-23 school year at the event, which included a representative from each school in the district.

Rock Island-Milan Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence said the district had to take two years off from the event due to COVID-19. He was happy to see the community back together, and looks forward to the upcoming school year.

"This was a great turnout for out first time back," Lawrence said. "This has led to great expectations for the school year; our theme this year is 'One Team, One Goal, One RIMSD.' This is just how we align together as a community, as parents at home and as a school district, looking out for the best for our students. We want to make sure they're not only academically taken care of, but social and emotionally. It's not just about the schools, it's about the community that we live in as well."

Ranesha Vallejo attended the event with her kids. Her son Nazario is an incoming first-grader at Denkmann Elementary School.

"We enjoy the event so much," she said. "This is our second year coming. It's really great for families and I enjoy that everybody comes together as a community, wanting a to get a good start to the school year."

Several community organizations were present at the event. NEST Cafe, Miguel's Street Tacos and Sweet Shardae Sweet Eats & Cool Treats provided refreshments for the event's attendees.

The Rock Island Library, Quad Cities MetroLINK, the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation, Two Rivers YMCA, MyPlate.gov, QCSportsNet, C.A.R.E, Youth Services Bureau, the Head Start program, OneDrive Education, Black Hawk College and the University of Illinois Extension set up tents at the event to provide beneficial information and resources for students and their families.

Around 100 Bikers 4 Backpacks motorcyclists rode into the event to deliver school supplies to student attendees. Bikers gathered at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill Sunday morning; the "cost" of the ride was a backpack with at least three following school supplies: backpacks, gluesticks, scissors, Elmer's glue, calculators, colored pencils, pocket folders, college or wide-ruled notebooks, loose-leaf paper, pencil boxes, markers and 24-count crayons. Cash donations were also acceptable.

"Anybody who goes off to work; if you work in a trade, your tools are what you go to work with," Lawrence said, addressing the crowd after Bikers 4 Backpacks made their entrance. "Well, for our students, backpacks and all that goes inside are their tools to go to work. So I just want to say thank you on behalf of the Rock Island-Milan School District, all of the parents and students that will be impacted by your generosity today and in past years... Everything Bikers 4 Backpacks stands for, we appreciate it."

The motorcyclists spent their Sunday riding and making stops around the area for nearly 100 miles before making their grand entrance at the event around 3:15 p.m.. The group had been collecting school supplies since May, according to a Bikers 4 Backpacks member who goes by "The Gus."

"We just love seeing the kids. That's the highlight of my day and a lot of everyone's rides, just pulling in there and seeing all the kids dancing and screaming--they love the bikes," he said. "That's the biggest thing for me, seeing the smiles on their faces and just being able to give back. And give some of them a chance at an opportunity they may not have had without us."

He said Bikers 4 Backpacks hopes to donate to other organizations or school districts as the group continues to grow each year.

Bikers 4 Backpacks has been donating to the Rock Island-Milan School District for the past eight years.