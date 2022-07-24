Watch now: The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 celebrates upcoming year at "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event

Rock Island-Milan School District students and families line up at the Sweet Shardae van for some sweet treats during the "Ready to Rock the School Year!" event
Olivia Allen
Community members from the Rock Island-Milan School District poses with the Bikers 4 Backpacks after the motorcycling group delivered school supplies to students at the 'Ready to ROCK the School Year!' back-to-school event.
The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 hosted the annual "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event on Sunday, featuring the annual "Bikers 4 Backpacks" motorcycle group.
The event was held at the Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island from 2-4 p.m.
Families were able to register students for the 2022-23 school year at the event, which included a representative from each school in the district.
Rock Island-Milan Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence said the district had to take two years off from the event due to COVID-19. He was happy to see the community back together, and looks forward to the upcoming school year.
"This was a great turnout for out first time back," Lawrence said. "This has led to great expectations for the school year; our theme this year is 'One Team, One Goal, One RIMSD.' This is just how we align together as a community, as parents at home and as a school district, looking out for the best for our students. We want to make sure they're not only academically taken care of, but social and emotionally. It's not just about the schools, it's about the community that we live in as well."
Ranesha Vallejo attended the event with her kids. Her son Nazario is an incoming first-grader at Denkmann Elementary School.
"We enjoy the event so much," she said. "This is our second year coming. It's really great for families and I enjoy that everybody comes together as a community, wanting a to get a good start to the school year."
Several community organizations were present at the event. NEST Cafe, Miguel's Street Tacos and Sweet Shardae Sweet Eats & Cool Treats provided refreshments for the event's attendees.
The Rock Island Library, Quad Cities MetroLINK, the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation, Two Rivers YMCA, MyPlate.gov, QCSportsNet, C.A.R.E, Youth Services Bureau, the Head Start program, OneDrive Education, Black Hawk College and the University of Illinois Extension set up tents at the event to provide beneficial information and resources for students and their families.
Around 100 Bikers 4 Backpacks motorcyclists rode into the event to deliver school supplies to student attendees. Bikers gathered at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill Sunday morning; the "cost" of the ride was a backpack with at least three following school supplies: backpacks, gluesticks, scissors, Elmer's glue, calculators, colored pencils, pocket folders, college or wide-ruled notebooks, loose-leaf paper, pencil boxes, markers and 24-count crayons. Cash donations were also acceptable.
"Anybody who goes off to work; if you work in a trade, your tools are what you go to work with," Lawrence said, addressing the crowd after Bikers 4 Backpacks made their entrance. "Well, for our students, backpacks and all that goes inside are their tools to go to work. So I just want to say thank you on behalf of the Rock Island-Milan School District, all of the parents and students that will be impacted by your generosity today and in past years... Everything Bikers 4 Backpacks stands for, we appreciate it."
The motorcyclists spent their Sunday riding and making stops around the area for nearly 100 miles before making their grand entrance at the event around 3:15 p.m.. The group had been collecting school supplies since May, according to a Bikers 4 Backpacks member who goes by "The Gus."
"We just love seeing the kids. That's the highlight of my day and a lot of everyone's rides, just pulling in there and seeing all the kids dancing and screaming--they love the bikes," he said. "That's the biggest thing for me, seeing the smiles on their faces and just being able to give back. And give some of them a chance at an opportunity they may not have had without us."
He said Bikers 4 Backpacks hopes to donate to other organizations or school districts as the group continues to grow each year.
Bikers 4 Backpacks has been donating to the Rock Island-Milan School District for the past eight years.
1 of 20
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Entrance to Schwiebert Riverfront Park, which housed the Rock Island-Milan School District's "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event on Sunday, July 24.
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
The Vallejo family posing at the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event at Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Her son, Nazario, will be a first-grader at Denkmann Elementary School in Rock Island this year.
Sights from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event on Sunday, July 24
1 of 20
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Entrance to Schwiebert Riverfront Park, which housed the Rock Island-Milan School District's "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event on Sunday, July 24.
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Representatives from Ridgewood Elementary School in Rock Island table for 2022-2023 registration at the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Rock Island-Milan School District students and their families enjoying the fountains at Schwiebert Riverfront Park
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Rock Island-Milan School District students and their families playing on the playground at Schwiebert Riverfront Park
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Wide shot of Schwiebert Riverfront Park during the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
A Rock Island-themed cornhole board at the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
The DeJonghe family posing together at the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event.
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Rock Island-Milan School District students and families line up at the Sweet Shardae van for some sweet treats during the "Ready to Rock the School Year!" event
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
A group of Rock Island-Milan School District students playing a competitive game of cornhole at the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Wide shot of the playground at Schwiebert Riverfront Park during the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Bikers 4 Backpacks motorcycles lined up after the bikers arrived at the Ready to ROCK the School Year! event to donate school supplies for Rock Island-Milan School District students
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence poses with a Bikers 4 Backpacks group member at the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Decorations in front of the stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park during the Ready to ROCK the School Year! back-to-school event
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Bikers 4 Backpacks posing with Rock Island-Milan School District community members after delivering school supplies to the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence giving a speech following the Bikers 4 Backpacks arrival at the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
The Vallejo family posing at the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event at Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Her son, Nazario, will be a first-grader at Denkmann Elementary School in Rock Island this year.
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Bikers 4 Backpacks motorcyclists lining up to deliver school supplies to students at the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
A Bikers 4 Backpacks motorcyclist waving to the crowd at the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Bikers 4 Backpacks motorcyclists arriving at the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" back-to-school event to deliver school supplies to Rock Island-Milan School District students
Olivia Allen
Photos from the 2022 "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
Rock Island-Milan School District community members lining up at the Rock Island Library's 'Library 2 Go' truck during the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" event
The North Scott Community School Board will voted to hold a bond referendum on Sept. 13, 2022, for the issuance of $25,000,000 in funds to construct, repair, equip and furnish buildings throughout the district.
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced $46,851,870 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants toward Head Start services for children under five years old in Illinois on Thursday.
Community members from the Rock Island-Milan School District poses with the Bikers 4 Backpacks after the motorcycling group delivered school supplies to students at the 'Ready to ROCK the School Year!' back-to-school event.