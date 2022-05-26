Watch now: Violent fight at Bettendorf High School prompts school board member to say he would cancel school until next week

A fight Thursday at Bettendorf High School compelled school district board member Michael Pyevich to say he thinks the district should cancel school on Friday to allow the administrators to regroup for the last days of the semester.

Pyevich’s comments came during Thursday’s school board meeting and followed numerous comments by parents, teachers and staff about the disciplinary problems within the district, particularly at the middle school.

The school board meeting also took place a day after district leaders, teachers and parents met privately in a work session at Waterfront Convention Center to discuss how to handle the disciplinary problems at the schools.

“You know we’ve had problems at the high school in the past where there have been police called and things, but there haven’t been that many, and more recently at the middle school,” Pyevich said.

“But today’s high school issue was ugly,” he said. “It was repulsive, and I know there are two people at a minimum who will not return as a result. I personally spoke to those people, and they will not return.

“And if I was in charge of the district, which I’m clearly not by a vote of at least five to two, I would not have school tomorrow, and I would have a four-day weekend where I would regroup and I would lick my wounds and I would kind of plan for what I’m going to do for the last few days of the district, and then you could take the summer and plan what we’re going to do for the next year,” he said.

Pyevich said an estimated 75-100 students were in the hallway, and the ones fighting were not students on Individual Educational Programs, or IEPs.

As the crowd of more than 50 people in the room applauded his comments, Pyevich said: “These are kids that need to be punished. These are kids that can be expelled and should be.”

Pyevich made his comments after listening for more than an hour to parents and educators talk about the disciplinary problems at Bettendorf Middle School and some of the solutions, including a program such as “Dads on Duty,” where men walk the halls and work with students and maintain discipline at the school. The program began at Southwood High School in Shreveport, La., after about two dozen students got arrested, expelled or suspended after a series of fights at the school.

But Pyevich pointed the finger at the administration and board for the problems.

“I do think that all these issues come from the top,” Pyevich said as the crowd clapped its approval, “and I do think this board needs to have a special meeting to talk about personnel. I’ve got a principal at the high school not returning for reasons I cannot understand. I’ve tried to understand them, but I don’t know why that contract was not extended.

“I’ve got another principal that is coming back, and I’ve got other principals that are coming back that we need to discuss,” he said. “We need to have a special board meeting regarding that.

Speaking directly to the board, Pyevich said, “If that is unpopular, I’m sorry.”

Board member Paul Castro said that during Wednesday night’s work session parents and teachers again called attention to issues that the school board and administration had known for a long time.

“These people elected us,” Castro said of the audience in the room. “We owe them something. We owe them the safety of their children, and we should be concerned about that.

“I think it’s time that we all got on the same page of what needs to be done,” he added. “We owe the people a lot more than what we’ve been doing.”

During the public comments portion of the meeting, parents, teachers and staff spoke to the board again about the disciplinary issues in the middle school.

Among those speaking, David Fuglseth told the board that his sixth-grade daughter was injured with a fracture to her growth plate on her wrist because of the environment at Bettendorf Middle School. “She will not be returning,” he said. “Another of our children will be removed after completing fifth grade next year.”

Fuglseth said he attended the workshop and was disappointed “the media was not allowed in.”

A lack of transparency has plagued the district in the past, he said, and not letting the media into the meeting, “was just a further example of that lack of transparency.”

“Let’s be honest, if the teachers and staff had not spoken out at the last school board meeting, and the media not gotten ahold of it, last night’s workshop would not have occurred,” Fuglseth said.

“This district and this administration is in reaction mode,” he said, adding that there was a bigger police presence at the workshop with parents “than at any of our schools on a daily basis.”

To applause, Fuglseth said the administration and the board will be held responsible for the demise of the district and that the administration has failed the teachers, staff, students and community, “and resignations at the highest level are due.”

Steve Geifman, whose son is graduating on Sunday from Bettendorf High School and whose daughter is a sixth-grader at the middle school read from an email he sent Thursday to board members and other parents.

“I am losing my faith in the administration and frankly the school board and how we tiptoe around what the problems are,” Geifman said. It’s not just one thing. It’s a culmination of everything.”

Geifman said there was a “huge disconnect between teachers at the middle school and the administration.”

The time for small group meetings, he said, is over as they lead to the same answers and the same results.

Parents and grandparents, teachers and staff who attended the workshop all want change, “and we want it now,” Giefman said.

