A water main break has police and repair crews scrambling near Eisenhower Elementary in Davenport.
The school, at 2827 Jersey Ridge Road, is delayed this morning because of weather conditions, but Iowa-American Water Co. likely won't have the leak stopped until around noon, the district said.
If there's an emergency and parents or visitors must come to the school, the district asks they use the north entrance from Kimberly Road.
Also, Bettendorf has now closed 18th Street between Parkway Drive and Lincoln Road after a water main break this morning.
Repair crews are on the scene.
Drivers should take an alternate route.