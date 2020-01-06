'We are one Mark Twain': Bettendorf elementary students start 2020 in their new building

After Leigh Cliborn’s fifth-graders piled into their classroom Monday morning, there were only a few points of notice or concern. She pointed out the all-important location for the lunch menu calendar. During announcements, there was a brief hiccup as the students realized there wasn’t an American flag for them to pledge to yet. Most critically, though, they picked their new seats.

“They pick a seat, I make a note, and then they never sit there again,” Cliborn joked as her students settled in. “I’ve been doing this for 17 years.”

Even in the span of a career spanning nearly two decades, Monday was a special day. It was the first day students attended the new Mark Twain Elementary in Bettendorf.

You wouldn’t know the students had been shuffled around the district a few times in the last year listening to them. They talked about new iPhones, the flu they had over winter break, new puppies and ukuleles. The new seats, classroom and building didn’t seem to interest the fifth-graders so much.

Being on site several times — for construction tours, to move their classroom supplies, and for Friday’s ribbon cutting and open house — seemed to effectively smooth things over and deter what could have been a chaotic first day.