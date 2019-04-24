What do a college student and a fifth grader have in common?
For St. Ambrose freshman Hailey Craig and Buchanan fifth-grader Sienna Miller, quite a lot. Over the past few months, they’ve swapped stories about their dogs, exciting news about their sisters’ respective proms and celebrated Sienna’s 11th birthday.
They're one of 50 pairs of students between the university and Davenport elementary school who have been writing letters as part of a pen pal program; they met for the first time Wednesday morning, for lunch and a campus tour.
While some of her classmates became involved through a class project in the teaching program, Craig volunteered.
“I never had a pen pal when I was in school. I thought it’d be fun to do for someone else,” said Craig, a freshman, adding she thought it was important to talk to kids about college. She said Sienna said she wasn’t interested in college but now seemed “open” to it — even if just for the cafeteria pizza.
“My dad says he’s saving up for me to go here,” Sienna said.
Ann Marie Tessier, an ESL teacher at Buchanan and former St. Ambrose instructor, said she started the program four years ago to help improve her students’ writing skills.
“We always need to improve in the area of writing,” Tessier said, adding that the program also helped with college and career readiness. “... Some of our students do have siblings at university, but some don’t. It’s a good way to get them to start talking about it.”
The university students benefit just as much, especially as they’re preparing to become teachers.
“I wanted to see where kids’ minds are at that age,” said freshman Veronica Alfred.
“Sometimes, as adults, we forget what it was like to be that age,” Tessier said.