Web-based learning =going OK for UTHS in East Moline

It’s early in United Township High School’s web-based education effort, but it is working out, District 30 Superintendent Jay Morrow said.

“As good as could be expected,” he wrote in response to the question Thursday. “Much trial and error, but students and teachers are figuring it out, for the most part.”

Public K-12 schools in Illinois were required to go to a web-based format last week until in-person instruction can resume. Schools were ordered closed by the governor through at least April 30.

Morrow had some concerns with web-based education since not every student at United Township has a laptop or a Chromebook or even internet access. But the district is working through those challenges, too.

“Many students have home access already (I-pads, personal computers, phones, etc.),” he said. “ We believe we have enough Chromebooks to provide students who do not have access (to a computer). We will have supplemental learning packets that students can pick up at school.”

No decision has been made regarding how UT will handle graduation, he said.

