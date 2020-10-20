Western asks students not to return to campus post-Thanksgiving

Western Illinois University is asking students not to return until the spring semester begins once they leave for Thanksgiving break.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university will be shifting its classes to a fully online model for the remainder of the fall after the break, Western said in a news release.

Once students leave for break, they are being encouraged not to come back until the spring semester begins, the release states.

Members of the campus communities are being asked to limit travel outside of the Quad-Cities and Macomb areas until the break, when the in-person component of instruction ends.

COVID-19 testing will be offered through Nov. 20 at both campuses, and the university is also encouraging members of its community to get flu shots.

In the Quad-Cities, several flu vaccination clinics will be offered through the Rock Island County Health Department. Details can be found at https://richd.org/.

Full details of Western’s COVID-19 response can be found on its coronavirus response page online.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.