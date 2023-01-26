Western Illinois - Quad Cities to host Esports workshop this weekend

Western Illinois University - Quad Cities will host an Esports Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday for members of the local 4-H program.
The workshop will be led by WIU-QC Esports teams and will take place in the Esports room (room 2102) in Building B of campus, located on 3300 River Drive in Moline. Participants will learn first-hand from college students about the growing area of Esports and video gaming, discover a variety of games played and technology involved with Esports competitions and ways to improve their skills.
The event is capped at 10 participants, and registration is required.
“Our goal in 4-H is to provide youth with a wide variety of opportunities to explore their interests using our “learn by doing” motto,” 4-H Program Coordinator McCala Crawford said in a news release. “We’re excited to team up with Western Illinois University to offer this Esports workshop. It will be a fun way for participants to meet other video gaming enthusiasts and find out more about careers and opportunities in this budding field.”
WIU-QC's Esports team will share tips with participants on physical and mental fitness, managing in-game stress levels and maintaining focus during tournament play.
“The Esports teams are excited about the opportunity to share their knowledge and excitement with the next generation of gamers,” WIU-QC Student Services director Curtis Williams said in a news release.
Pizza will be served for lunch to all participants. To register, or for more information, visit
bit.ly/3GXgIf7.
Illinois 4-H at the University of Illinois Extension, in collaboration with Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology, hosted the first ever 2021 eSports Competition at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, IL. There were 4 events: 2 Minecraft competitions in the morning, a 1v1 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competition, and a 3v3 team Rocket League competition in the afternoon. The Fortnite event was held virtually the week before, and gameplay was showcased at the event.
Check out photos from Western Illinois University - Quad-Cities' commencement
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Alyssa Acton waves to family and friends during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Family members and friends watch the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus commencement ceremony.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Ackeen Colley moves his tassel to the left side of his cap during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Zayne Rodts waves to family and friends at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Janee Fowler looks up at the screen during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Aliyah Lawrence waves to family and fiends Sunday at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Emily Witherspoon walks back to her seat during the commencement ceremony.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
KoKouvi Agboka shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Preston Payne shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Luke Edmondson shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Koffi Gbenyo poses for a picture after accepting his Master’s Degree at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Regina Saisie shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Anna Headley shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Sparrow Kastelic poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Mark Clayburne Jr. walks across the stage during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Mark Clayburne Jr. poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Janee Fowler poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Kassidy Hainline poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Keonna Lauts shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University graduates walk up the ramp to the stage to receive their diplomas at the commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Rachel Spragg poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Ackeen Colley moves his tassel to the left side of his cap during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Bailee Shepherd looks up at the screen during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Sage Roberson examines his degree during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Kessille Gedye waves to friends and family during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Mollie Bates stares at the camera as she walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Maria Ramos Aguilar walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Samuel Dolk waves to family and friends during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Angelica Castillo waves to family and friends during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
James Morgan walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Lindsey Mueller walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Kendra Clark walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Sydney Erichsen smiles at the camera during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Emily Witherspoon walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
