Western Illinois - Quad Cities to host Esports workshop this weekend

Western Illinois University - Quad Cities will host an Esports Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday for members of the local 4-H program.

The workshop will be led by WIU-QC Esports teams and will take place in the Esports room (room 2102) in Building B of campus, located on 3300 River Drive in Moline. Participants will learn first-hand from college students about the growing area of Esports and video gaming, discover a variety of games played and technology involved with Esports competitions and ways to improve their skills.

The event is capped at 10 participants, and registration is required.

“Our goal in 4-H is to provide youth with a wide variety of opportunities to explore their interests using our “learn by doing” motto,” 4-H Program Coordinator McCala Crawford said in a news release. “We’re excited to team up with Western Illinois University to offer this Esports workshop. It will be a fun way for participants to meet other video gaming enthusiasts and find out more about careers and opportunities in this budding field.”

WIU-QC's Esports team will share tips with participants on physical and mental fitness, managing in-game stress levels and maintaining focus during tournament play.

“The Esports teams are excited about the opportunity to share their knowledge and excitement with the next generation of gamers,” WIU-QC Student Services director Curtis Williams said in a news release.

Pizza will be served for lunch to all participants. To register, or for more information, visit bit.ly/3GXgIf7.

