Western Illinois University-Quad Cities, alongside the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and city of Moline, will host a kickoff meeting for the Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation (BOOST) program at 6 p.m. on Monday in Riverfront Hall, 3300 River Drive in Moline.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and any small business owner or entrepreneur may attend. Light refreshments will be provided to all participants.

Participants will gain insight into how to invest in running a small business. The BOOST program is designed to provide entrepreneurs or current small-business owners financial assistance, access to tools and skills to make their business endeavor a success; an understanding of forgivable loans; direct funding; and brick and mortar for home-based and/or mobile businesses.

“The SBDC WIU-QC is happy to host the city of Moline and help entrepreneurs start their businesses and local business owners continue to grow their businesses,” SBDC Assistant Director Ann Friederichs said. “This is truly an exciting time for the city of Moline.”

Applicants must attend business-building workshops, work with program mentors and create a business plan throughout the program.

For more information, contact the SBDC at 309-762-3999.

