Western Illinois University-Quad Cities, alongside the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and city of Moline, will host a kickoff meeting for the Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation (BOOST) program at 6 p.m. on Monday in Riverfront Hall, 3300 River Drive in Moline.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and any small business owner or entrepreneur may attend. Light refreshments will be provided to all participants.
Participants will gain insight into how to invest in running a small business. The BOOST program is designed to provide entrepreneurs or current small-business owners financial assistance, access to tools and skills to make their business endeavor a success; an understanding of forgivable loans; direct funding; and brick and mortar for home-based and/or mobile businesses.
“The SBDC WIU-QC is happy to host the city of Moline and help entrepreneurs start their businesses and local business owners continue to grow their businesses,” SBDC Assistant Director Ann Friederichs said. “This is truly an exciting time for the city of Moline.”
Applicants must attend business-building workshops, work with program mentors and create a business plan throughout the program.
For more information, contact the SBDC at 309-762-3999.
U.S. Cities Most Dependent on Small Businesses
Small businesses are the heart of the U.S. economy. Small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the U.S., collectively employing nearly half of all U.S. employees and generating nearly half of U.S. annual GDP, according to data from the
U.S. Small Business Administration.
But the past two years have been treacherous for many small businesses. The initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many businesses, leading
43% to close at least temporarily and producing 9.1 million job losses in the first two quarters of 2020. Government support like the Paycheck Protection Program allowed businesses to weather the crisis, but challenges remain. Labor market tightness over the last year has made it difficult to recruit and retain talent and driven wages upward. Supply chain issues and inflation have made it harder to obtain materials and manage costs. And with interest rates on the rise and investors becoming more cautious amid fears of a recession, capital to start or grow a business is likely to be harder to come by in the months and years ahead.
While recent conditions have been uniquely challenging for small business, the role of small business in the economy has been on a decline for several decades. In the late 1980s, small businesses—defined here as those employing between one and 499 workers—employed 54.5% of working Americans and were responsible for 48.6% of payrolls. Today those figures are 46.4% and 39.4%, even though the overall percentage of firms defined as a small business has held steady over the same span.
Employment at small businesses has been declining
One reason for this decline is the
growing concentration of larger firms over time. With the market power to crowd out smaller competitors and more resources to invest, large firms have grown both their position with consumers and their strength in labor markets.
However, the presence of small businesses and large firms varies by industry.
Highly concentrated industries like finance and insurance and utilities have lower percentages of employees and payrolls at small businesses. In contrast, businesses in agriculture and construction each have more than 80% of employees and 75% of payrolls at small businesses.
Agriculture and Construction rely heavily on small businesses
Small businesses’ role in the economy can also vary by location. Perhaps unsurprisingly, most of the states with the highest dependence on small businesses for employment are among the least populous. The leading states are rural, sparsely populated locations in the central U.S., like Montana, Wyoming, and South Dakota, and in New England, like Vermont and Maine.
Northern rural states depend heavily on small business
At the metro level, other factors could explain a city’s dependence on small business. Some top cities, like Austin and San Francisco, have strong startup ecosystems that encourage small business development. Others are Rust Belt locations like Buffalo and Grand Rapids, where major industrial presences of old have ceased or reduced operations and left more room for small businesses to flourish. And some leaders, including Los Angeles and Miami, have high populations of
racial or ethnic minorities and immigrants, two groups that are more likely to start small businesses.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s
. To determine the locations most dependent on small businesses, researchers at Statistics of U.S. Businesses Tables Smartest Dollar calculated a composite score based on the percentage of employees at small businesses, the percentage of total payroll at small businesses, and the number of small businesses per 10,000 people. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater percentage of employees at small businesses was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas most dependent on small business.
Small and midsize metros most dependent on small businesses
15. Austin-Round Rock, TX
Composite score: 48.87 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 48.4% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 40.6% Small businesses per 10k people: 189.7 Total number of small businesses with employees: 43,551 Total employees at small businesses: 434,122 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $22,136,221,000
14. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
Composite score: 51.03 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 49.7% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 36.5% Small businesses per 10k people: 227.8 Total number of small businesses with employees: 106,989 Total employees at small businesses: 1,134,646 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $83,169,809,000
13. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
Composite score: 53.97 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 48.5% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 43.1% Small businesses per 10k people: 187.2 Total number of small businesses with employees: 52,418 Total employees at small businesses: 584,058 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $30,463,291,000
12. Fresno, CA
Composite score: 54.03 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 52.7% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 51.7% Small businesses per 10k people: 136.0 Total number of small businesses with employees: 13,615 Total employees at small businesses: 146,318 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $6,478,226,000
11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Composite score: 57.70 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 49.2% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 44.2% Small businesses per 10k people: 187.6 Total number of small businesses with employees: 118,633 Total employees at small businesses: 1,359,594 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $86,002,592,000
10. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY
Composite score: 58.17 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 49.2% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 44.5% Small businesses per 10k people: 187.1 Total number of small businesses with employees: 21,061 Total employees at small businesses: 241,452 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $10,254,061,000
9. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
Composite score: 59.87 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 49.6% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 42.2% Small businesses per 10k people: 215.0 Total number of small businesses with employees: 71,641 Total employees at small businesses: 652,088 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $34,234,372,000
8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Composite score: 60.27 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 50.9% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 39.8% Small businesses per 10k people: 262.4 Total number of small businesses with employees: 501,830 Total employees at small businesses: 4,417,456 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $257,566,762,000
7. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI
Composite score: 60.37 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 50.2% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 47.9% Small businesses per 10k people: 179.5 Total number of small businesses with employees: 19,411 Total employees at small businesses: 257,668 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $11,888,215,000
6. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
Composite score: 61.03 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 51.0% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 41.2% Small businesses per 10k people: 226.7 Total number of small businesses with employees: 56,914 Total employees at small businesses: 552,890 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $26,756,996,000
5. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
Composite score: 69.37 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 51.7% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 47.2% Small businesses per 10k people: 205.9 Total number of small businesses with employees: 33,432 Total employees at small businesses: 332,357 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $15,216,318,000
4. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
Composite score: 71.17 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 53.7% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 48.9% Small businesses per 10k people: 189.4 Total number of small businesses with employees: 24,092 Total employees at small businesses: 269,529 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $12,389,281,000
3. Oklahoma City, OK
Composite score: 72.07 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 53.2% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 47.9% Small businesses per 10k people: 199.3 Total number of small businesses with employees: 28,402 Total employees at small businesses: 277,578 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $11,683,681,000
2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Composite score: 72.50 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 51.8% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 45.9% Small businesses per 10k people: 249.5 Total number of small businesses with employees: 327,093 Total employees at small businesses: 2,818,026 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $157,195,952,000
1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
Composite score: 78.17 Percentage of employees at small businesses: 53.1% Percentage of total payroll at small businesses: 47.6% Small businesses per 10k people: 278.9 Total number of small businesses with employees: 172,172 Total employees at small businesses: 1,209,509 Total annual payroll at small businesses: $56,113,986,000
