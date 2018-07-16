Emerging from several years of study for its strategic plan, Western Illinois University officials on Monday announced changes designed to position the school for growth.
Western will merge select college departments, create four "centers of excellence" and offer new online degrees.
University president Jack Thomas said the school established the President’s Executive Institute two years ago "to signify that we will be an innovative and forward-thinking institution that is on the cutting edge of operations and services as we interact with external communities for the good of the University and communities that we serve."
"We are investing in our academic programs and service operations that will further place Western Illinois University on the leading edge and position our institution for growth, as we prepare students, faculty, and staff to lead in diverse and dynamic communities," he said. "Today, we take the next step in academic excellence as a leading institution.”
He also said that it will result in some cost savings for the university. “Absolutely, we are always looking for ways to consolidate and have some cost savings,” he said. Some administrative costs may be reduced, said Interim Provost & Academic Vice President Dr. Kathleen Neumann, noting “details will become more solidified,” as the plan is implemented. Neumann added that the academic restructuring will not affect personnel issues.
Neumann said students come out ahead in the restructuring in that academic departments in the new-found schools … will be stronger together than they are apart. “(Students) will fully benefit from having some additional areas of expertise and some additional areas of study,” she said.
Thomas said Western will have a new academic structure, state-of-the-art equipment and new admissions teams. "Recruitment and retention are our top priorities,” he said.
Thomas said Neumann will oversee the academic realignment. The focus includes science and technology, business, education, community service and regional and state needs.
The reorganization includes:
In the College of Arts and Sciences, select departments will form two new schools: the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the School of Natural Science and Mathematics, in addition to biology, the School of Nursing and psychology.
In the College of Business and Technology, economics will join accounting and finance to form the School of Accounting, Economics and Finance. Engineering technology will merge with the School of Engineering to form the School of Engineering and Engineering Technology.
In the College of Education and Human Services, emergency management will join the School of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration. Social work will return to a department dedicated to that discipline with additional discussions underway about how best to support the remaining disciplines in health sciences. Various programs dedicated to education will merge to form the School of Education.
In the College of Fine Arts and Communication, graphic design and graphic communication will be brought together.
The creation of centers of excellence include:
Business, with focus on accounting, finance, human resource management, management, marketing (including fashion merchandising) and supply chain management.
Education and Community Services, with focus on education, law enforcement and justice administration, fire science, kinesiology (including dietetics/nutrition), social work and recreation, park and tourism administration (including hospitality).
Regional, with focus on agriculture, broadcasting and journalism, communication, counseling, economics, English, museum studies, math, music, nursing, theater, public health, psychology and speech pathology and audiology.
Science and Technology, with focus on biology, chemistry, computer science, construction management, cyber security, engineering, engineering technology, GIS, information systems and physics.
New online degree programs include:
Undergraduate: Accountancy, economics, finance, geography and GIS, human resource management, law enforcement and justice administration, management, marketing, sociology and supply chain management.
Graduate: Educational studies, geography, liberal arts and sciences, and sport management, as well as minors in business, finance, history, nonprofit administration, philosophy and pre-MBA.
Post graduate certificates: Community development and planning and GIS analysis
Also, thanks to donations, a law enforcement and justice administration crime lab will be established.
Internal recruitment will encourage eligible students to explore integrated degree program opportunities to earn bachelor and master degrees in five years.
An additional partnership between the bachelor of general studies program and Palmer College doctorate of chiropractic will also be explored, he said.
A greater emphasis also will be placed on high school dual enrollment programs, with 10 new agreements established.
Western's Quad-City campus in Moline will offer new classes and programs, including psychology and social work undergraduate degrees, a hybrid speech pathology and audiology program and select ROTC courses.