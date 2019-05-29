Changes at Western Illinois University continue.
On Tuesday, the university, which has campuses in the Quad-Cities and Macomb, announced the departure of Brad Bainter, vice president for advancement and public services and executive officer of the WIU Foundation.
But Bainter did not leave on his own terms, according to an email sent by Bainter, which was reported by Tri States Public Radio in Macomb (WIUM at 91.3 FM).
“This morning I was asked to retire effective at the end of the month,” Bainter wrote in the email. “I refused. I was then terminated without cause effective today.”
A spokesperson for the university declined to comment on personnel matters.
According to a news release from the university, Bainter’s position has been eliminated. Going forward, foundation and development responsibilities will be overseen by a senior executive director of development, a newly created position.
Staffers now working in the areas of advancement and public services, as well as marketing, will now report directly to the president, and all employees in those areas will remain employed.
The release also announced that a committee has been created to consider the merger of the offices of academic/administrative personnel and human resources. Decisions regarding these offices and the search, screening and hiring processes will be made by June 30, according to the release.
“Effective July 1, 2019, the president and vice presidents will join the University Professionals of Illinois (members of a union) in a 2% base-salary reduction,” the release stated.
The changes are designed to “reduce administrative costs and increase institutional efficiencies at Western Illinois University.”
Bainter’s departure follows the exit of other administrators. Vice President for Student Services Ron Williams is leaving the university next month. Former Interim Provost Kathy Neumann retired in the spring. Budget Director Matthew Bierman resigned last May to accept a position at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Bainter earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees from WIU. He is also a significant donor to the university, according to a report from last year.
He could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.