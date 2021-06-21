 Skip to main content
Western Illinois University again selected as a 'Best for Vets College'
Western Illinois University again selected as a 'Best for Vets College'

030421-qc-nws-wiu-002.JPG

Western Illinois University's riverfront campus in Moline.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

For the 11th straight year, Western Illinois University has been selected as a "Best for Vets College" by the Military Times magazine.

Western Illinois ranks 107th out of 366 schools on the list.

"Western Illinois University has a rich history of serving the men and women of the armed forces," WIU President Guiyou Huang said in a release. "We are so pleased to once again receive recognition for the academic opportunities, along with the support and resources, that WIU provides our active military personnel and veterans."

Among 61 schools in the Midwest, Western Illinois ranked 20th.

"WIU's Veterans Resource Center provides streamlined services to all veterans, guard members, reservists and active duty personnel," the Military Times said. "The center provides direct access to such services as VA benefits, financial assistance, disability resources, healthcare, career development and wellness."

University of Northern Iowa was 160th and Iowa State was 271st on the general list.

