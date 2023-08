Western Illinois University (WIU) will host several free career and internship fair opportunities at both campuses this fall.

Organized by WIU's Career Center and various academic departments, the fairs are open to all students and alumni seeking employment information from local and regional organizations.

Based on community needs and opportunities, this year's fall career fairs are more geared toward specific majors.

Upcoming WIU-hosted career and internship fairs include:

Wednesday, Sept. 13 , from 1 to 4 p.m. (Macomb): Supply Chain Management Day

, from 1 to 4 p.m. (Macomb): Supply Chain Management Day Wednesday, Sept. 19 , from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Macomb): Law Enforcement and Justice Administration Career Fair

, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Macomb): Law Enforcement and Justice Administration Career Fair Wednesday, Sept. 27 , from 1 to 4 p.m. (Quad Cities campus): QC Colleges Career Expo

, from 1 to 4 p.m. (Quad Cities campus): QC Colleges Career Expo Thursday, Sept. 28 , from 2 to 4 p.m. (Macomb): "Meet the Firms," Accounting and Finance

, from 2 to 4 p.m. (Macomb): "Meet the Firms," Accounting and Finance Thursday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. (online via Handshake): Meet the Firms, Accounting and Finance

The Sept. 27 event will cover the following career fields: Accounting, Finance, Banking, Information Technology & Data Analytics, Engineering and Business and Management.

Events for October include:

Tuesday, Oct. 3, from noon to 3:30 p.m. (Macomb): All-Majors Career and Internship Fair

Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon (Macomb): Agriculture Career Fair

Additionally, the "Graduate and Professional School Fair of Illinois" will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Handshake.

“The interactions that take place at career fairs are incredibly valuable for both students and employers, allowing them to learn about each other and what possibilities exist,” said Audrey Adamson, executive director of the WIU Career Center and Quad Cities Outreach. “Offering more specific events based on industries and interests provides space for targeted recruiting and job searching, to better meet all participants' needs.”

For more information or to register, visit http://www.wiu.edu/careers/careerfairs.php, or email careers@wiu.edu.