Western Illinois University announced Clare Thompson is the new vice president for advancement, alumni relations and athletics, effective June 26.

Thompson has served as the executive director of advancement for Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport since December 2016.

“I’m thrilled for Ms. Thompson to join our team and lead the division of Advancement, Alumni Relations and Athletics at Western,” WIU President Guiyou Huang said in a news release. “Clare’s many years of experience in each of these areas will serve us well, and her leadership through the next phases of the capital campaign will be vital to WIU’s success.”

Before joining Palmer, Thompson was the vice president and a consultant for Ruffalo Noel Levitz — an educational consulting firm out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa — and has 25 years of experience in fundraising, leadership and athletics.

“The thing that impressed me most during my interviews were the people and the passion they have for Western,” Thompson said. “I’m looking forward to being part of the Western Illinois University family, and I am committed to bringing my passion for higher education and helping advance WIU.”

Thompson earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the former Marycrest College (Davenport) and her master’s degree in sports administration from Indiana State University (Terre Haute, Ind.).

In her new role, Thompson will oversee WIU’s alumni relations, foundation and development, along with the scholarship office and athletics. The vice president, a member of the WIU cabinet, reports to the president.

