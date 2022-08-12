Western Illinois University announces new partnership with QC STEM Alliance; will provide interim space for local competition robotics

Western Illinois University's Quad-Cities campus announced a new partnership with the Quad-Cities STEM Alliance to expand opportunities for local high school students interested in science, technology, engineering and math-related fields.

The new partnership will provide an interim space for for Pleasant Valley's FIRST Robotics Competition Team 648, also known as the "QC Elite Flaming Squirrels." The team will have access to WIU computer labs, workshop spaces, 3D printers and other classroom space to use for the design, construction and programming of their competition robotics.

Team 648 is part of the larger FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) program, an international youth organization that includes several mentor-based programs and competitions to foster skills and engagement in STEM.

“We look forward to what the future holds with WIU in bringing STEM opportunities to more students of all ages in the Quad Cities communities,” Team 648 President Lesli Shaheen said in the university's press release. “We are thankful WIU has opened up their space for our teams to excel while we work to secure a permanent location.”

The Flaming Squirrels hope to work with FIRST robotics teams at WIU's Macomb campus in the future.

The QC STEM Alliance plans to collaborate with WIU's engineering department to gain interactive training, mentorship and future competitive events. QC STEM Alliance is a non-profit organization that provides hands-on experiences and activities for high school students using or interested in robotics. They work with local organizations to attract student interest in STEM-related activities and fields.

“We are excited to partner with WIU and see a lot of potential between our organization and the university to help grow students’ interest in STEM-related fields,” QC STEM Alliance Mentor Jason Ryan said in the press release.

The partnership also aims to foster critical thinking and problem solving skills, in addition to encouraging students to recognize their potential through competition, collaboration and support.

According Kristi Mindrup, vice president of operations for WIU Quad-Cities, their campus - coupled with the opportunity to work with faculty - create an ideal environment for hands-on learning and creativity that's tailored to STEM.

“WIU-QC is delighted to host the bright high school student innovators from the QC Elite Team 648,” she said in the press release.