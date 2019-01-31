Students at the Western Illinois University (WIU) Quad Cities campus will soon offer a few more options for students picking a course of study.
New programs, including a minor in math, an undergraduate degree in psychology and an online masters of music education were announced at a press conference Wednesday.
Billy Clow, interim provost said three students had already enrolled in the online masters of music education program for the fall, which is designed for full-time professionals who may already be teaching, but want to earn their masters.
“When you’re teaching high school full-time, it makes it very difficult [to go back to school],” he said. “It’s a very appealing degree, and I think it will grow fairly rapidly.”
“There’s a need and demand for these programs in our region,” said Jack Thomas, president of WIU. “ … We are in a position to respond to these needs.”