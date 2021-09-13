Western Illinois University approves new budget

Western Illinois University’s board has passed its fiscal year 2022 budget.
The $205.8 million budget includes the projection that the university will receive about $50 million in state funds, according to a news release from Western.
The board approved the budget at its Sept. 10 meeting, according to the news release. At that meeting, the board also approved the following recommendations:
- Increasing the fiscal year 2023 budget by $18.6 million.
- A $492.8 million FY23 capital budget, which includes renovations to the Macomb campus’ science building, Stipes Hall and the Malpass Library.
- Another $26.3 million was approved for dealing with critical deferred maintenance.
These three items must still be presented to the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the General Assembly and Gov. JB Pritzker.
Anthony Watt
