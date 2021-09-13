 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Western Illinois University approves new budget
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Western Illinois University approves new budget

  • 0
Western Illinois University - Quad-Cities logo

Western Illinois University’s board has passed its fiscal year 2022 budget.

The $205.8 million budget includes the projection that the university will receive about $50 million in state funds, according to a news release from Western.

The board approved the budget at its Sept. 10 meeting, according to the news release. At that meeting, the board also approved the following recommendations:

From Zoom meetings, to online classes, it's no wonder your eyes are dragging. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
  • Increasing the fiscal year 2023 budget by $18.6 million.
  • A $492.8 million FY23 capital budget, which includes renovations to the Macomb campus’ science building, Stipes Hall and the Malpass Library.
  • Another $26.3 million was approved for dealing with critical deferred maintenance.

These three items must still be presented to the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the General Assembly and Gov. JB Pritzker.

Board of Trustees member Greg Aguilar discusses Guiyou Huang and his qualifications to serve as Western's president.

Guiyou Huang, Western Illinois University's new president introduces himself. He starts in January.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Singapore wildlife park hosts gender reveal party for panda

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News