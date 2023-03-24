Western Illinois University, partnering with Black Hawk College and StarNet, will host a "Lunch and Learn" session for local child care directors from noon to 2 p.m. this Friday, March 24. The event will take place in Building C of the Quad-Cities campus, located on 3300 River Drive in Moline.

The session will include information on early childhood programs available at WIU and Black Hawk, StarNet's child care resource and referral resources and Early Childhood ACCESS for Equity (ECACE) scholarships. Participants will also have a chance to receive feedback on the kinds of professional development WIU can provide in the upcoming year.

Those who can't make it in-person can attend remotely via Zoom at wiu.zoom.us/j/6266280290#success.

Lindsay Meeker, director of WIU's Center for Best Practices in Early Childhood Education, explained how the session aims to support and uplift local childcare directors in a news release.

“We know that early childhood directors are the lifeblood of our workforce in the community and consistently elevate their staff,” she said. “We are hoping to equip them with the information on ECACE scholarships, as well as find out how we can help support them in their work. We are excited to share our course offerings and the ways in which we meet the workforce where they are to value their experiences, including credit for CDA completion and prior learning assessment.”

WIU and Black Hawk will hold an additional virtual recruitment workshop for local teachers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. During the workshop, teachers can also enter to win a gift basket. To access the virtual recruitment workshop on Zoom, visit wiu.zoom.us/j/6266280290.

For more information on the Lunch and Learn session, contact Meeker at lc-dennison@wiu.edu.

