Western Illinois University board to vote Monday on next president

Western Illinois University’s board of trustees are scheduled to vote Monday on the hiring of its next president.

The candidate is Guiyou Huang, president, Edinboro University, in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, according to a Western news release. The board’s vote will be during a special meeting scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Jack Thomas resigned from the position in June 2019. He was temporarily replaced by Martin Abraham, who was serving as the provost at the time of the resignation. Western then began its search for Thomas’ permanent replacement.

The university said the board spoke with six finalists during a closed session on Nov. 5 and offered the job to Huang afterward.

