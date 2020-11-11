Western Illinois University board to vote Monday on next president

Western Illinois University’s board of trustees are scheduled to vote Monday on the hiring of its next president.
The candidate is Guiyou Huang, president, Edinboro University, in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, according to a Western news release. The board’s vote will be during a special meeting scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Jack Thomas resigned from the position in June 2019. He was temporarily replaced by Martin Abraham, who was serving as the provost at the time of the resignation. Western then began its search for Thomas’ permanent replacement.
The university said the board spoke with six finalists during a closed session on Nov. 5 and offered the job to Huang afterward.
Huang’s contract is scheduled to be approved at the regular December meeting, and he would begin Jan. 1, according to Western.
The meeting area will not be open to the public on Monday because of COVID-19 concerns, but it will be streamed on the university's YouTube page.
More about Huang can be found at http://www.wiu.edu/presidential_search/finalists.php.
The other five candidates were:
- Martin Abraham, interim president, Western Illinois University.
- Bahman Ghorashi, former provost and vice president for academic affairs, Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tennessee.
- Cady Short-Thompson, provost, Hope College in Holland, Michigan.
- Steve Michael, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles.
- Michael Shonrock, dean of faculty, Center for Leadership Development, U.S. Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C.
