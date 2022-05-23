Western Illinois University celebrates ongoing partnership with Rock Island Arsenal

Western Illinois University and the Rock Island Arsenal are celebrating another year of providing educational opportunities to U.S. Army personnel and their families through the Army Continuing Education System (ACES).

WIU Interim Provost and Academic Vice President Billy Clow signed an intergovernmental agreement with Col. Todd Allison, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, during a brief ceremony Monday morning at WIU.

Clow said the university has had an education agreement in place with the Arsenal for more than 10 years.

"But we've never made a moment out of it; we've never celebrated the fact that we have this great partnership where we're serving each other and helping each other," Clow said. "We're glad to be able to have this opportunity."

Clow said he began meeting with Allison in September to finalize details of the latest agreement.

As part of the ACES agreement, to last through 2024, WIU will offer in-person, online and hybrid courses to military and civilian personnel with credit toward a bachelor's or master's degree. WIU also will operate within the parameters of tuition assistance set by the federal government for active-duty personnel.

"This is exciting; we've got an opportunity to serve the men and women and their families who are currently serving in the military for us, who are protecting us, who are helping us everyday," Clow said. "We have a chance to provide what we can, and that's educational opportunities for enlisted folks and their families and on their schedules. If we can help make that a little bit easier, that's what we are here for. We're really excited to be able to do that."

Allison said the ACES agreement is a testament to the strong ties the Arsenal has with the community.

"For the last decade or two decades, we've really enjoyed a great relationship with Western Illinois University to provide quality and affordable education for our service members; active, guard and reserve," Allison said. "I can't think of a more exciting thing to do, two days after Armed Forces Day, than to come (to WIU) — we're opening back up, we are in person — and sign this memorandum of agreement with the university to continue that legacy here locally of continuing that quality and affordable education for our service members and their family members."

Allison said there are currently more than 120 military and civilian personnel from the Arsenal taking classes at WIU.

"WIU's mission of providing outstanding educational opportunities to the region and beyond fits nicely with the mission of the Army Continuing Education System (ACES), which provides educational programs and services to its soldiers, family members and civilian employees," WIU President Guiyou Huang said in a news release. "We are pleased to join into this partnership with the Rock Island Arsenal to provide academic opportunities for years to come."

