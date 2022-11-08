Western Illinois University environmental science program works to tackle water shortage

Environmental scientists at Western Illinois University have worked to help stakeholders better understand renewed proposals to divert the Mississippi River to supplement the Lower Colorado River Basin's water supply.

“As water levels continue to go down in the Colorado River and the Mississippi River basins, I suspect this issue will continue to be of interest to people from across the nation,” said WIU Environmental Science: Large River Ecosystems Director Roger Viadero.

Viadero began the project in August after learning the Arizona legislature had allocated $1 billion to increase the Lower Colorado River Basin's water supply.

“I thought it would be beneficial for my students to look into this issue and work on ways to communicate their findings to a more broad-based audience,” Viadero said in a WIU press release. “Since October, students have presented their research at the Upper Mississippi River Conference and are working on a peer-reviewed publication.”

Two WIU Environmental Science doctoral students, Dave Thomas and Sam Babatunde, joined Viadero at the Upper Mississippi River Conference, which focused on climate change.

“Various presenters validated a major aspect of our work, including the flow conditions of the Mississippi River," Thomas said in the release. "They reinforced the need to pay particular attention to the negative implications of climate change such as the current low water levels of the Mississippi River, the region's less predictable precipitation patterns and the economic, environmental, agricultural, societal and ecological consequences that result from these unfavorable hydrological conditions.”

On top of the legwork required for research, Viadero is humbled by the skills and motivation each student brings to the project.

“Hopefully, our work helps people to better understand the limitations of proposals that are unlikely to meet the needs for water in the West in a timely and economical way," he said. "Then, we can focus on more practical measures to meet the immediate water requirements of both the Colorado and Mississippi River basins while also working to develop a combination of efforts to meet longer-term water needs. Since access to an abundant water supply directly impacts our ability to grow food and provide electric power, this issue is likely to only grow in importance.”

To read the full research proposal, visit bit.ly/3t4IkqM.