Western Illinois University identifies finalists for its president
Western Illinois University identifies finalists for its president

WIU honors two students for rendering aid to Sept. 15 shooting victim at Thompson Hall

Derek Watts, interim director of Western Illinois University's Office of Public Safety, far right, presents commendation letters to Marcus Sweeten, left, and Joshua Smith, middle, Monday in Macomb, Ill. Both men are resident assistants at Thompson Hall and rendered first aid to the Sept. 15 shooting victim until first responders arrived.

 WIU Visual Production Center

Western Illinois University has released the names of its six finalists for the school’s presidency, one of them the interim president.

Jack Thomas resigned from the position in June 2019. He was temporarily replaced by Martin Abraham, who was serving as the provost at the time of the resignation. Western then began its search for Thomas’ permanent replacement.

Wednesday Western identified the finalists, and said open interviews with them are scheduled to begin on Oct. 19. There will be other sessions for specific parts of the WIU community, including faculty and students.

The candidates are and their interview dates are:

-- Monday, Oct. 19: Martin Abraham, interim president, Western Illinois University.

-- Tuesday, Oct. 20: Bahman Ghorashi, former provost and vice president for academic affairs, Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tenn.

-- Wednesday, Oct. 21: Cady Short-Thompson, provost, Hope College in Holland, Mich.

-- Friday, Oct. 23: Steve Michael, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles.

-- Monday, Oct. 26: Michael Shonrock, dean of faculty, Center for Leadership Development, U.S. Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C.

-- Wednesday, Oct. 28: Guiyou Huang, president, Edinboro University, in Edinboro, Pa.

The open interview sessions with the candidates will be broadcast via Zoom, according to the college.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

More details on the candidates can be found on the WIU website at http://www.wiu.edu/presidential_search/finalists.php.

The open interview sessions with the candidates will be broadcast via Zoom, according to the college. Members of the campus and larger communities who wish to participate must register at http://www.wiu.edu/presopensessions.

