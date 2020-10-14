Western Illinois University identifies finalists for its president

Western Illinois University has released the names of its six finalists for the school’s presidency, one of them the interim president.

Jack Thomas resigned from the position in June 2019. He was temporarily replaced by Martin Abraham, who was serving as the provost at the time of the resignation. Western then began its search for Thomas’ permanent replacement.

Wednesday Western identified the finalists, and said open interviews with them are scheduled to begin on Oct. 19. There will be other sessions for specific parts of the WIU community, including faculty and students.

The candidates are and their interview dates are:

-- Monday, Oct. 19: Martin Abraham, interim president, Western Illinois University.

