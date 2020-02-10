Western Illinois University is on pace to increase retention, admittance, application rates

Western Illinois University has struggled with declining enrollment for more than a decade. This year, though, increased retention, admittance and application rates indicated the tide could be turning.
The first part of increasing enrollment is to increase fall to spring retention: The fewer students lost in the spring, the fewer spots needed to be filled in the fall just to get back to the year prior’s numbers.
There are two major early interventions WIU used this year to increase freshmen fall to spring retention by 3.4 percentage points from last year, said Justin Schuch, interim executive director of retention initiatives. The first is “leatherneck care referral,” which allows parents, staff, faculty or other students to flag that a student might need help.
“It is really broad. It might be a parent submitting about a student struggling class,” Schuch said. “There are just a lot of random things that we’ll get, and it’s a big piece of help students can get.”
Even though the program is new, more than 400 requests were made on behalf of a student since the start of the school year.
The second initiative Schuch credited with retention was a retooled mentorship program. Mentors are assigned during weeks five and six if a student’s struggling to attend classes or not involved in campus activities.
“A lot of times, it’s just another catch that a student before falling through the cracks,” Schuch said. “By week five, if you haven’t really connected in and found your people yet, that’s concerning for us.”
There were 325 meetings with students last fall, and Schuch said they were looking at revamping fall orientation, too. “We don’t want to just bring somebody in and say good luck. We want them to be successful here,” he said.
While students are being retained, other departments are working to recruit applicants and then admitted students for the fall.
“No campus can continue to go down 10% every year and continue to stay afloat. We obviously have to start by flipping that script,” said Gary Swegan, interim associate vice president of enrollment management. It’s been 12 years since WIU saw an increase in enrollment from one fall to the next, but he said he was optimistic that the ship was turning for WIU.
There’s a 6% increase in admitted freshmen from this point last year, Swegan said. Transfer and graduate applications are also up, though he said it’s too early to make predictions off of applications.
The focus now is on continuing to recruit those admitted students and develop a relationship with them.
“There’s never any guarantees until they actually show up,” Swegan said. “We have to instill a culture of recruitment that says ‘hey, it’s recruiting until the day the student shows up on campus.’ ”
Mark Mossman, associate provost and director of graduate programs, said they have “excellent momentum” going into the fall for international enrollment.
“This past May, we moved the international admissions office into the school of graduate studies,” he said. “That has really helped with the communication across the institution with our graduate programs.”
WIU's Spring 2020 new graduate student enrollment increased to 209, up from 186 last spring.
Even with some positive indicators, WIU has a lot of ground to make up after more than a decade of steady enrollment declines.
“We’re not going to double our enrollment, probably ever,” Swegan said. “It’s a different world.”