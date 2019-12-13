Western Illinois University mulling options for next president

The Board of Trustees for Western Illinois University spent five hours in closed session Thursday, but Chairperson Polly Radosh said they still need more time to deliberate a crucial decision for the president’s seat.
Friday’s agenda included two possible resolutions related to the highest leadership at the university: One to appoint interim President Martin Abraham as the 12th president; and one to create a search committee to conduct a nation-wide search. The Board of Trustees, Radosh said, could not reach an agreement during a closed meeting on Thursday.
“We are moving forward, and if we take 18 months for a national search, we may lose our momentum,” she said during her chairperson’s remarks. The board closed after she and Abraham shared remarks.
Nine people spoke during public comment, most to offer input on how the board should proceed. Most urged the board to appoint Abraham, but Andrea Henderson, who most recently worked at WIU as the director of the Office of Equal Opportunity and Access, cautioned against the precedent that would set.
“The right thing to do is to conduct a national search,” she said, emphasizing that her stance was about following the processes in place to help ensure equity, rather than Abraham’s performance. “The message that you send is this is an accepted process to fill a position.”
The former president and provost, Henderson added, were a person of color and a woman — unlike Abraham — and they both had to submit to a national search, even as internal candidates.
Because Abraham was provost so briefly before his interim appointment, Radosh later described him as an “external internal candidate.” He was selected from a national search for provost, which several commenters — including Bill Thompson, WIU’s union president — pointed to as proof of his qualifications.
“National searches are the gold standard. They’re what we should be doing. But those are for ideal times,” said Chris Pynes, faculty senate chair. In June, after former President Jack Thomas resigned, Pynes called for the board to start the process for a national search. While he now called for Abraham’s appointment, he said the faculty senate would consent to either option on the agenda.
“You do national searches when you have stability. It’s not the gold standard, but it’s clearly not out of the norm for someone to be appointed president in times like this,” he said.
Local businessman Roger Ward said the community could not wait much longer for WIU to stabilize.
“We do not have another 18 months waiting for another president, another 18 months for another provost,” he said. “We’re invested in purple and gold. But we’re also invested in our livelihoods in this town. This is a time of crisis. This isn’t a time of normal operating procedures. I wish we had time for a national search.”
Radosh said that while WIU was, primarily, an educational institution, they also had a responsibility to manage it as an employer.
“We fired or laid off more people in the last few years than are even employed by the fourth-largest employer in the region,” she said. “I didn’t say Macomb — I said the region.”
The board also had to be realistic about the chances of recruiting a qualified diverse candidate, Radosh said, given the presidency having the lowest salary in the state, the lack of administrative stability, and WIU being “nationally vilified as racist,” referring to reporting from the Chronicle of Higher Education.
For his part, Abraham said that there was progress to be made that he couldn’t do in an interim capacity, but he’d be happy to serve as the interim president for as long as they needed him.
“Whatever the outcome, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your engagement in the process,” Radosh said.
This story will be updated.