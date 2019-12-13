Western Illinois University mulling options for next president

The former president and provost, Henderson added, were a person of color and a woman — unlike Abraham — and they both had to submit to a national search, even as internal candidates.

Because Abraham was provost so briefly before his interim appointment, Radosh later described him as an “external internal candidate.” He was selected from a national search for provost, which several commenters — including Bill Thompson, WIU’s union president — pointed to as proof of his qualifications.

“National searches are the gold standard. They’re what we should be doing. But those are for ideal times,” said Chris Pynes, faculty senate chair. In June, after former President Jack Thomas resigned, Pynes called for the board to start the process for a national search. While he now called for Abraham’s appointment, he said the faculty senate would consent to either option on the agenda.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“You do national searches when you have stability. It’s not the gold standard, but it’s clearly not out of the norm for someone to be appointed president in times like this,” he said.

Local businessman Roger Ward said the community could not wait much longer for WIU to stabilize.