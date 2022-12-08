 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western Illinois University music faculty to perform live chamber music

  • Updated
Western Illinois University live chamber music flyer

Contributed by Lexi Yoggerst of WIU's office of university communications & marketing

 Contributed

Western Illinois University will host a live chamber music performance at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at its Quad-Cities campus in the Building C Atrium. 

The hour-long performance will be delivered by WIU School of Music faculty and will feature various duets, trios and quartets from woodwind mixed with an explanation of each piece performed.

"We are excited to bring the School of Music faculty out to perform for members of the Quad Cities community and promote WIU’s WindFest,” said Paul Chinen, assistant professor of music. 

Performing members of the WIU School of Music faculty will include:

  • Suyeon Ko - Flute
  • Paul Chinen - Oboe
  • Shawn Seguin - Bassoon
  • Eric Ginsberg - Clarinet
  • Charles Chadwell - Saxophone
Light refreshments and parking will be available for all guests who attend. Donations are accepted and will support WIU's WindFest event in Macomb, which is aimed towards high school students interested in attending WIU.

For more information on WIU's School of Music, visit wiu.edu/cofac/music.

Col. Todd Allison, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, speaks at Western Illinois University Quad Cities Campus Monday morning during a ceremony celebrating the renewal of an educational agreement between WIU and the Arsenal called the Army Continuing Education System (ACES).
