Western Illinois University names alumni Liz Nolte as director of development

Western Illinois University named Liz Nolte as its new director of development. She will be based at the WIU-Quad Cities campus, but will serve the entire university and report to the vice president of advancement and alumni relations.
"I'm thrilled to join my alma mater as it's an exciting time for WIU," said Nolte in a WIU press release. "I look forward to connecting with our alumni and friends who are passionate about WIU and its top-tier academic programs. Additionally, I look forward to linking our alumni back to the university and nurturing the strong culture of philanthropy that continues to inspire and impact our students, faculty and staff and will propel WIU into the future."
Nolte earned her bachelor's degree and was a member of the track and field at WIU.
Nolte previously served as the operations and communications director for Renew Moline in Moline, Ill. and the director of alumni engagement and annual giving at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. She has over 10 years of experience working for Quad Cities region nonprofits—including the Quad Cities Community Foundation, Trinity Health Foundation and Arrowhead Ranch.
Prior to her nonprofit work, she was also a TV news reporter for WHBF in Rock Island, Ill.
“We are thrilled to welcome Liz Nolte back to WIU,” said Mike Murtagh, vice president for advancement and alumni relations. “As an experienced fundraiser with a wealth of professional achievements, she will play a major role in helping WIU achieve its philanthropic goals. Liz has already hit the ground running, and there is no doubt that she will make a difference.”
The Davenport Community School District presented results from its community survey on long-range facilities planning, which was sent to all district households in early October. The survey revealed that Pathway #2's K-5, 6-8 grade configuration proposal garnered the most support among survey respondents, which could potentially close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe Elementary Schools. The school board will vote on which schools will close in December, and these closures will take effect beginning fall of next school year.
Four Davenport West High School students will travel to Nairobi, Kenya in January to implement a student-designed water filtration system—part of an ongoing outreach partnership project with the Fishers of Men Ministries Inc.
Rock Island High School staff participated in the "Hot Shakes Challenge" to raise money for the annual Student Hunger Drive competition on Thursday—tasting increasing levels of hot sauce as they read Shakespearian excerpts.
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team will host a Fall Classic tournament from 9:00 a.m. to noon, competing with three other area Special Olympics teams to raise money for the MHS Special Olympics program. The tournament will be held in the high school's physical education facility.