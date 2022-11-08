 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western Illinois University names alumni Liz Nolte as director of development

Western Illinois University named Liz Nolte as its new director of development. She will be based at the WIU-Quad Cities campus, but will serve the entire university and report to the vice president of advancement and alumni relations. 

"I'm thrilled to join my alma mater as it's an exciting time for WIU," said Nolte in a WIU press release. "I look forward to connecting with our alumni and friends who are passionate about WIU and its top-tier academic programs. Additionally, I look forward to linking our alumni back to the university and nurturing the strong culture of philanthropy that continues to inspire and impact our students, faculty and staff and will propel WIU into the future."

Nolte earned her bachelor's degree and was a member of the track and field at WIU. 

Nolte previously served as the operations and communications director for Renew Moline in Moline, Ill. and the director of alumni engagement and annual giving at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. She has over 10 years of experience working for Quad Cities region nonprofits—including the Quad Cities Community Foundation, Trinity Health Foundation and Arrowhead Ranch.

Prior to her nonprofit work, she was also a TV news reporter for WHBF in Rock Island, Ill. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Liz Nolte back to WIU,” said Mike Murtagh, vice president for advancement and alumni relations. “As an experienced fundraiser with a wealth of professional achievements, she will play a major role in helping WIU achieve its philanthropic goals. Liz has already hit the ground running, and there is no doubt that she will make a difference.”

Liz Nolte

Liz Nolte, recently named Western Illinois University's director of development. Posted by Lexi Yoggerst, WIU's Office of University Communications & Marketing.

 Contributed
