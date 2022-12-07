 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western Illinois University nears Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony

Western Illinois University will hold its Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Macomb campus—recognizing graduates at all levels from both Macomb and Quad-Cities campuses.

The number of WIU students eligible to participate in the fall 2022 commencement totals 765, including 461 undergraduate students, 298 master's-level graduate students and six students are earning their doctoral degree in educational leadership.

The ceremonies will be available via livestream on WIU's YouTube channel, and this semester's commencement programs will be available online soon. 

WIU will also recognize this year's "Alumni Achievement" recipients during the 10 a.m. ceremony, who are listed below: 

  • Matthew J. Bierman, vice president for business affairs at Eastern Illinois University and WIU's former vice president for administrative services
  • Diane K. Rutledge, a partner with District Leadership Solutions
  • John E. Sanders, senior business consultant for American Solutions for Business

These awards are given in recognition of outstanding contributions or accomplishments in one's chosen field and exceptional service in community affairs at local, state or national levels or in support of WIU's advancement. 

More information regarding photos, flag representation, disability or interpreting services and more can be found on WIU's Fall 2022 Commencement web article and at wiu.edu/commencement

Col. Todd Allison, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, speaks at Western Illinois University Quad Cities Campus Monday morning during a ceremony celebrating the renewal of an educational agreement between WIU and the Arsenal called the Army Continuing Education System (ACES).
