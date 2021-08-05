Western Illinois University on COVID-19: Choose between a shot or a weekly test

Western Illinois University took steps this week to try and halt the spread of COVID-19.

The university said Wednesday it expects all students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the school year on Monday, Aug. 23. Western will host on-campus vaccination clinics during move-in weekend and on select dates throughout the semester.

Beginning Aug. 23, all faculty, staff and students will also be required to participate in the university's COVID-19 testing program. Testing will be required each week for anyone who does not want to, or cannot, receive the vaccination. Individuals may opt out of testing if proof of vaccination is provided.

The university will consider requiring COVID-19 vaccinations when the FDA grants full approval for at least one of the common COVID-19 vaccinations widely available in the U.S., and will follow direction from the Illinois Department of Public health or Gov. JB Pritzker should such guidance mandate members of the campus community be vaccinated.

Additionally, face coverings are required to be worn in select indoor settings at both the WIU-Macomb and WIU-Quad-Cities campuses.

Face coverings do not have to be worn in a private office or workspace that has 6 feet distance from others; in designated areas within the Student Recreation Center and athletic weight rooms; when a student is inside their residence hall room; when seated and eating/drinking in a university dining facility or the union; in outdoor spaces.

