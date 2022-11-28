Western Illinois University physics and math alumnus to speak at QC campus on protein dynamics

Western Illinois University physics and mathematics alumnus Dr. Michael Baxa will deliver a lecture titled "The Importance of Protein Dynamics: From Folding to Function and Everything in Between" at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.
The event will take place at the Quad-Cities campus in room 212 of Riverfront Hall, located on 3300 River Drive in Moline, and will be hosted by the WIU-QC Student Honors Association.
Baxa's research focuses on using various techniques to characterize the biophysical principles which control protein dynamics.
After graduating from WIU in 2002, Baxa went on to complete his Ph.D. in physics in 2009 and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Georgia Institute of Technology the following year. He now works as a staff scientist at the University of Chicago's biochemistry and molecular biology department.
"I am beyond thrilled that Baxa will be able to visit our campus and give us some insight into his research in the structure and function of proteins that he has been conducting for the past 15 years at the University of Chicago," Jim Rabchuk, assistant dean of WIU's College of Arts and Sciences, said in a press release. "Proteins are the building blocks of life, and understanding the possible structures proteins can take and how that determines their function will be an incredible tool in medicine and therapy in the near and distant future. This is a wonderful "circle of life" moment, as Baxa was one of the first students at WIU who I interacted with."
Davenport schools made a change in its venue for the Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies—the decision also prompting date changes for the district's respective high schools. Class of 2023 ceremonies will now take place at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, the exception being Mid City High School, whose ceremony will be held at the Central Performing Arts Center.
The Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust awarded Western Illinois University a $136,919 grant to equip and expand science laboratories at its Quad-Cities campus to help meet the region's need for STEM-focused college graduates and provide more hands-on experience to prepare students for careers in the industry.
Western Illinois University (WIU) named Liz Nolte as its new director of development. She will be based at the WIU-Quad Cities campus, but will serve the entire university and report to the vice president of advancement and alumni relations. Nolte earned her bachelor's degree and was a member of the track and field at WIU, and previously served as the operations and communications director for Renew Moline in Moline, Ill. and the director of alumni engagement and annual giving at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
Four Davenport West High School students will travel to Nairobi, Kenya in January to implement a student-designed water filtration system—part of an ongoing outreach partnership project with the Fishers of Men Ministries Inc.