Western Illinois University president: Students must be mindful of COVID-19 risks when off campus

Western Illinois University’s Moline campus has its COVID-19 measures in place for the fall semester, but its leadership is also urging wariness of the coronavirus when off campus.
The university has taken the pandemic seriously, Martin Abraham, Western’s interim president, said Wednesday.
“We feel like we’ve done what we can,” Abraham, said.
At the university’s Moline campus, measures include providing face coverings, testing being available on campus, rearranging classrooms and keeping classroom enrollment smaller to help maintain social distancing, he said.
Western has adopted a hybrid model of instruction, Abraham said. Some classes are still conducted traditionally, some are completely virtual and others mix both models of instruction.
Western said Thursday that its initial count of total enrollment was about 7,490 students. A breakout of the number of WIU students attending in the Quad-Cities was not available since the majority of fall students are taking courses online because of the pandemic.
When that data is measured by WIU, Abraham said, it is based on where the majority of the classes are taken — Moline, Macomb or online. Many students have taken enough online classes that they count for online attendance.
Some students have also chosen to adopt a fully virtual class load, he said. How many was not available.
Of the total complement, about 5,854 are undergraduates and about 1,636 are enrolled in graduate programs, WIU said. Classes started Aug 24.
Western has a COVID-19 dashboard available on its website that tracks the coronavirus’ presence on campus.
The data on positive cases runs from Thursday back to mid-April, according to the university. Western began testing the week before classes began, but the dashboard also includes data collected from local health departments.
So far, two Moline campus students have tested positive, according to the Western’s COVID-19 dashboard. Both are considered recovered — it has been 10 days since symptoms became apparent, 24 hours since they had a fever with no help from medication and other symptoms are improving.
No staff or faculty have tested positive, according to the dashboard.
Western does not have residential students in the Quad-Cities, so when students test positive or contact tracing indicates they are at risk, they isolate or quarantine at home, Abraham said.
Students in isolation or quarantine are assigned case managers who help them continue their education while they are separated — as long as the students are well enough to continue their classwork, he said.
Abraham said most of Western's cases had been milder.
A challenge for Western right now is encouraging students to be mindful of the coronavirus’ risks when they are not on campus, he said.
Masks should be considered a safety obligation to protect not only the people wearing them but the people they come into contact with, he said. Social distancing is another practice that needs to be exercised outside of the school environment.
When out, people should conduct themselves as if they already have COVID-19, Abraham said.
“If you act like you are infectious when you are around people, we can really get ahead of this and stop the spread,” he said.
