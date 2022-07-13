Western Illinois University professor presents on sexual harassment of teenage workers at virtual HR round-table

Susan Stewart has heard the horror stories for years — cases of sexual harassment in the workplace experienced by high school and college students.

“It’s stuck with me through the decades,” said Stewart, a human resource management and marketing professor at Western Illinois University. “Finally, I thought, ‘Someone needs to start talking about this.’”

The college sponsored a public round table over Zoom on Wednesday about sexual harassment of teenage workers through the Great River Human Resource Association.

Stewart, who led the presentation and discussion, focused on the following topics:

Rights and responsibilities of teenage workers

Like adults, teenage workers are protected from sexual discrimination and harassment through Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The presentation noted that lack of attention to this group is surprising, given their growing and active participation in the workforce.

Psychological, physical and behavioral effects of sexual harassment on teenage victims

Though most research focuses on harassment occurring in schools, the few studies focused on working teenagers found that early-career harassment was linked with heightened depressive symptoms nearly 10 years later. Symptoms included low self-confidence, emotional and physical distress, suicidal thoughts or tendencies, body-image disorders and a sense of feeling responsible.

One study found that teenage girls working part time experienced similar levels of workplace harassment as their adult, full-time counterparts – despite their shorter tenure. Stewart said this research leads to concerns that teenagers may normalize harassing behaviors in the workplace and form low work-expectations, potentially blocking future career goals.

Legal issues and court cases involving teenage workers

Often, cases become complex when dealing with statutory rape and consent of a minor. Some cases include acts that happen outside of the workplace, if it stemmed from on-the-job conduct.

Juries tend to be sensitive to the immaturity of teenage workers, therefore yielding large settlement awards. A sexual harassment suit against Chipotle in 2016 resulted in a $7.65 million settlement for one plaintiff.

New ideas for organizational actions

On-boarding actions discussed by Stewart and participants included increased emphasis on socialization, giving time for teenagers to bond with co-workers, assigning teenagers an adult mentor and allowing parents or guardians to check the organization’s culture.

Notable sexual harassment training actions included more customizable training for teenagers, allowing parents or guardians to attend trainings, presenting company policies in more creative, accessible formats and educating teenage workers to properly recognize and report workplace harassment.

Other organizational ideas involved broadening existing policies to include teenage workers and technology use and investigating incidents thoroughly and immediately following a complaint.

Calling for future research

Clearly addressing and researching teenage sexual harassment was a measure Stewart believes could lead to fewer incidents. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 22.5 million workers ages 16-24.

Stewart said most HR professionals think they adequately address sexual harassment in the workplace due to their policies and training workshops, but that her students’ insight, along with the #MeToo movement, was a “wake up call.”

“Most everyone has a policy on this topic, but what more can we do?” she said. “For those who employ teenagers, one answer is to include them and give special thought to this really overlooked population of workers.”

Stewart highlighted how teenagers are easy targets for sexual harassment due to age, part-time/seasonal status, supervisor power imbalances, adolescent bullying, embarrassment and fear of jeopardizing payment or future employment prospects.

She also noted how teenage workers are sometimes left out of company sexual harassment training, so they may be unsure of proper workplace norms, behaviors and reporting mechanisms.

“We really need focus on our company cultures, environments and what we do in HR to particularly pay attention to this group, and obviously commit to a zero tolerance policy against sexual harassment no matter what the age,” Stewart said. “I hope to continually write and research on this topic over the years to come.”

Stewart has several research or scholarly works published. Some of her most recent include "Generation Z Workers and Sexual Harassment" and "Teenage Workers Need Sexual Harassment Training, #TeensToo,” both of which are featured in peer-reviewed, scholarly journals.

She’d like to see more longitudinal studies done to measure career outcomes or decisions victims make after experiencing workplace harassment in high-school. More research on technology’s role in furthering sexual harassment could benefit this area, too.

“And we know there’s a tendency among younger workers to blur the line between their work and social lives,” Stewart said. “It’s very easy to become friends with supervisors or co-workers on social media, which could cause issues should there be inappropriate conversations going on through these outlets.”

Research that explores demographic and workplace characteristics could note whether higher rates of victimization take place in certain occupations, areas or among specific nationalities. Stewart believes drawing from other disciplines — like developmental psychology — would provide better insight on this topic.

At WIU, Stewart teaches courses in human resource management, personnel selection, performance management, employment law, compensation, leadership and other field-related courses.

She earned her doctorate in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and has taught at WIU for over 14 years.